The village of Coon Valley office, which had reopened to the public on June 3, is now closed to the public effective July 2 because the Coulee COVID-19 Compass shows Vernon County's risk status is severe.

The public is asked to use the drop box or call 452-3168 if they need anything. According to a statement from the village, "We are trying to keep the staff and public safe. Thanks for your understanding."