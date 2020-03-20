Village of Coon Valley Office closes to walk-in traffic

The Village of Coon Valley Office will be closed starting March 23, to walk-in customers until further notice due to the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. The office will still be staffed but the front door will be locked. Any payments can be dropped off in the drop box to the left of the front door.

At this time, you can only register to vote in the clerk’s office or at the polls on Election Day. You will need to provide proof of residence when you register. If you plan to register to vote in the clerk’s office, you may call the office to set up an appointment (the last day to register in the clerk’s office is Friday, April 3, at 5 p.m.) and you can ring the doorbell when you arrive (with your proof of residence) for your appointment.

