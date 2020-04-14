VMH Pharmacy-Westby to close temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns

As COVID-19 continues to be present in our area, Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) continues to prepare in ways to protect the public and VMH staff.
Effective Friday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m., the VMH Pharmacy-Westby location will be temporarily closed until further notice. Customers of the VMH Pharmacy-Westby, are encouraged to have their prescriptions filled at one of the other VMH Pharmacy locations in Viroqua, La Farge, or Soldiers Grove.
For customers that wish to order their medications without going in to a pharmacy location, VMH Pharmacies offer direct mailing, home delivery, and new curbside pickup options from each location. VMH Pharmacy-Westby customers may place their order or speak with a pharmacist by calling the main VMH Pharmacy line at 608-637-4717.
Each VMH Pharmacy location has allocated reserved parking spots for curbside pickup. Customers should call the pharmacy upon their arrival and let the pharmacy staff know they have arrived to pick up their pre-ordered prescription. In an effort to eliminate traffic in the pharmacy while we continue to practice physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, customers are asked to call their prescription in prior to arriving if they choose to drive to the pharmacy for pick up.
As the state continues to stay home while under the safer-at-home order, VMH reminds their patients and customers that curbside pick up, home delivery, and direct mailing of prescriptions should be used to ensure the safety of the community and the pharmacy staff whenever possible. It is also very important to continue to follow the safer-at-home order to ensure that the community is protecting individuals that are most vulnerable to COVID-19.
For more information regarding VMH pharmacy safety practices and services available, contact 608-637-4717 or visit www.vmh.org for more information regarding VMH’s current COVID-19 practices.
