VMH Pharmacy-Westby to close temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As COVID-19 continues to be present in our area, Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) continues to prepare in ways to protect the public and VMH staff.

Effective Friday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m., the VMH Pharmacy-Westby location will be temporarily closed until further notice. Customers of the VMH Pharmacy-Westby, are encouraged to have their prescriptions filled at one of the other VMH Pharmacy locations in Viroqua, La Farge, or Soldiers Grove.

For customers that wish to order their medications without going in to a pharmacy location, VMH Pharmacies offer direct mailing, home delivery, and new curbside pickup options from each location. VMH Pharmacy-Westby customers may place their order or speak with a pharmacist by calling the main VMH Pharmacy line at 608-637-4717.

Each VMH Pharmacy location has allocated reserved parking spots for curbside pickup. Customers should call the pharmacy upon their arrival and let the pharmacy staff know they have arrived to pick up their pre-ordered prescription. In an effort to eliminate traffic in the pharmacy while we continue to practice physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, customers are asked to call their prescription in prior to arriving if they choose to drive to the pharmacy for pick up.