Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Amber Levendoski

My sisters from centuries ago stood on those streets among hundreds of other women, demonstrating their passion for the freedom to vote. She has refused to eat and refused to give up her arms, which are not of iron or flame, but of her words. She has been scorned, imprisoned, and trampled on by those who repeatedly denied her equal rights. She never wilted in the drought of neglect. She has refused to silence herself.

To my brothers: the young men who have been drafted into battle. They were called from their homes and served. They have accepted the heavy responsibility set onto them, and each one pushed themselves to the extreme to protect those they loved at home, and their brothers on the field.

My uncle was drafted into the Marine Corps during the Vietnam war. He was 19 years old when he was taken overseas. He had no political views on the war, and yet he served walking and sweating in the jungle, North of Da Nang. His only political view was surviving each day; he spent no time thinking about what our Constitution should say; he just wanted to get out of there alive.