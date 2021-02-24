Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Brooklyn Bothe

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?” The contest was open to all students in grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 190 Westby High School students entered the contest.
Brooklyn Bothe, a ninth-grader, placed ninth and won $10. She is the daughter of Kara and Robert Bothe of Westby.
Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?
Tell me, why would the founders have visualized a failing, fighting, unorganized country? The first thing that comes to mind when imagining what the founding fathers envisioned for the future is compromise. All of the states coming together as one country, the United States of America, not ‘The Divided States of America’. This is what I feel like our country has come to. Two sides, no compromises, nothing like the environment the founding fathers originally created. Now, instead of words, people are taking to the streets to protest or riot. Is this the America the founding fathers wanted? No. Is this the America we want to live in today? To be entirely truthful, no, it’s not. We want to live in a place where walking down the street alone isn’t a worry, where the federal government does not have too much power over the states, and in a country where trusted, elected government officials can make compromises for each other. I know that I want to be raised, and live in a county that the founding fathers did, in fact, envision.
When the constitution was first being discussed, each state had their own wants and needs. At the time, the only way they were connected was by something called, “The League of Friendship”. In fact, when the founder’s convention was starting, James Madison came to it with his very own plan. In order to gain the most important laws on his list, he had to accommodate the needs of others. Today, I don’t know if I have seen either political party come to terms to agree on what’s best for the country, not just what’s best for them. If someone’s views are not the same as others, that does not mean they are automatically incorrect. At one point, George Washington specifically told the public to never create and place yourself in a political party. In today’s Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement people have begun to realize that our country is indeed split into two opposite sides of the spectrum, and no one is willing to meet in the middle. This is the exact opposite of what Washington wanted to happen. The main reason there are riots in our country, is because there is no compromise. It’s either what I want happens, or nothing happens at all. Besides the BLM Movement, where fighting has occurred in the streets and over social media, involving peaceful protesters, rioters, law enforcement, and the National Guard, there is constant “fighting” among our government officials, and the ones running for office. Alexander Hamilton, himself, was an immigrant, and look at how much he did for us, yet government officials cannot agree on an immigration policy, nor can they even seem to even think of one. If our elected government officials cannot come to decent terms with each other, how can they be setting a good example for us as citizens? Once in office, they continue to disagree, without compromise. How are we as a county supposed to overcome natural disasters, a global pandemic, and pretty much weekly riots, if our government officials rip each other’s papers up, and cannot even shake each other’s hands at specifically, The State of the Union? Honestly, it’s embarrassing as a country that we cannot pull everything together enough to at least be civil human beings. Even though during the founders era, they would duel to the death, they could still be civil and compromise when in office. Instead of finding ways to meet in the middle, our government officials seek power in numbers.
The founders set up the Constitution and Bill of Rights so the states could be united, not for a federal government to completely rule over them. Now, there are times where the Federal Government does need to be in control, like during the current COVID-19 Pandemic, to keep the states connected with research, data, and funding. However, there are other times where the states need to be in charge of themselves. A great example is in California. In 1996, California legalized medical marjuana due to Proposition 215; the “Compassionate Use Act” . Saclaw.org states that, “These rules permit and regulate for-profit cultivation, distribution, manufacturing, testing, dispensary, and transportation, with permits required from both local and state agencies.” Even though this is legal in California, any federal agents could come in and arrest everyone there. I believe that the founders meant for the states to regulate examples like this. The federal government needs to give up some of this control, as the states do not have enough power.
The founding fathers would not have envisioned the country we are living in today, in 2020. Through all the riots, protests, social media, the split political parties, and government control, this is not what our country was designed to look like. We are meant to be united together as one country, yet have our own rights and powers, all without becoming even more divided. With every passing day, I feel as though our nation’s figurative balloon keeps becoming fuller and fuller and fuller, and soon it’s going to unexpectedly pop, right in all of our faces. Our founding fathers would have tried to solve our country’s problems, compromise, and set apart their differences, in order to make The United States of America a place people want to live in a successful, ethical country filled with justice and understanding.