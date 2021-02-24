Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Brooklyn Bothe

When the constitution was first being discussed, each state had their own wants and needs. At the time, the only way they were connected was by something called, “The League of Friendship”. In fact, when the founder’s convention was starting, James Madison came to it with his very own plan. In order to gain the most important laws on his list, he had to accommodate the needs of others. Today, I don’t know if I have seen either political party come to terms to agree on what’s best for the country, not just what’s best for them. If someone’s views are not the same as others, that does not mean they are automatically incorrect. At one point, George Washington specifically told the public to never create and place yourself in a political party. In today’s Black Lives Matter (BLM) Movement people have begun to realize that our country is indeed split into two opposite sides of the spectrum, and no one is willing to meet in the middle. This is the exact opposite of what Washington wanted to happen. The main reason there are riots in our country, is because there is no compromise. It’s either what I want happens, or nothing happens at all. Besides the BLM Movement, where fighting has occurred in the streets and over social media, involving peaceful protesters, rioters, law enforcement, and the National Guard, there is constant “fighting” among our government officials, and the ones running for office. Alexander Hamilton, himself, was an immigrant, and look at how much he did for us, yet government officials cannot agree on an immigration policy, nor can they even seem to even think of one. If our elected government officials cannot come to decent terms with each other, how can they be setting a good example for us as citizens? Once in office, they continue to disagree, without compromise. How are we as a county supposed to overcome natural disasters, a global pandemic, and pretty much weekly riots, if our government officials rip each other’s papers up, and cannot even shake each other’s hands at specifically, The State of the Union? Honestly, it’s embarrassing as a country that we cannot pull everything together enough to at least be civil human beings. Even though during the founders era, they would duel to the death, they could still be civil and compromise when in office. Instead of finding ways to meet in the middle, our government officials seek power in numbers.