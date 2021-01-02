Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Elias Larrington

For starters, the priorities expected of the government have changed over time, and the list of priorities only grows longer. The founding fathers classified the main priorities and purpose of government to be criminal justice, civil law, and national security, as well as providing for the poor. In present-day America, more priorities have become relevant and important, such as helping and protecting workers and veterans, preventing widespread disease, improving homeland security, and developing improved means of transportation. The founding fathers might have expected new priorities to take place as the new country expanded and evolved. The new nation was quickly progressing, so they must have considered the continuation of growth and progression. However, with the widespread and diverse scale of present-day government priorities, it’s hard to imagine that the founding fathers would have predicted such an escalation.

Although the founding fathers would’ve likely had different priorities of government, they probably had roughly the same idea of political parties. The founding fathers knew that political parties were to run against each other, but perhaps they did not envision quite the extent of the opposition between parties today. It seems as though each party wants nothing to do with the other party; they just don’t work well together. Compromising or finding a middle-ground of a problem is out of the picture. Some decisions take months before an idea is approved since political parties can be too stubborn to compromise. The writing of the Constitution took months and went through many drafts and revisions, but in the end, all of the founding fathers placed their signature on the document as they were all pleased with the outcome. It’s difficult to imagine that today’s government would be able to match the progress of the founding fathers if given the same amount of time. Present-day political leaders have proved to be stubborn, especially as they push to gain more power for their party. But when it comes to power, there are times where citizens ignorantly surrender their power and rights to the government.