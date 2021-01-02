Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Elias Larrington

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?” The contest was open to all students in grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 190 Westby High School students entered the contest.
Elias Larrington, an 11th-grader and the son of Brian and Deborah Larrington of Westby, won third place and received $50. Larrington’s essay follows.
Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?“You will never know how much it cost the present generation to preserve your freedom. I hope you will make good use of it.” John Adams’ quote still holds its strength and meaning in today’s world, a world much different than what it was during his time. But does modern-day America even begin to approach the standards and principles that Adams and the other founding fathers put in place for this country? Or does the current state of this nation leave them rolling in their graves? Certain details such as the current global pandemic, the upcoming presidential election, and the push for equal rights and justice for African-Americans are leaving this country in a jumbled mess of mixed emotions and opinions, which in turn affects government reactions. Given the present conditions and circumstances, this is not the country that the founding fathers had envisioned over 200 years ago mainly because of the different government priorities, the stubbornly divided parties of government, and the growing control of government.
For starters, the priorities expected of the government have changed over time, and the list of priorities only grows longer. The founding fathers classified the main priorities and purpose of government to be criminal justice, civil law, and national security, as well as providing for the poor. In present-day America, more priorities have become relevant and important, such as helping and protecting workers and veterans, preventing widespread disease, improving homeland security, and developing improved means of transportation. The founding fathers might have expected new priorities to take place as the new country expanded and evolved. The new nation was quickly progressing, so they must have considered the continuation of growth and progression. However, with the widespread and diverse scale of present-day government priorities, it’s hard to imagine that the founding fathers would have predicted such an escalation.
Although the founding fathers would’ve likely had different priorities of government, they probably had roughly the same idea of political parties. The founding fathers knew that political parties were to run against each other, but perhaps they did not envision quite the extent of the opposition between parties today. It seems as though each party wants nothing to do with the other party; they just don’t work well together. Compromising or finding a middle-ground of a problem is out of the picture. Some decisions take months before an idea is approved since political parties can be too stubborn to compromise. The writing of the Constitution took months and went through many drafts and revisions, but in the end, all of the founding fathers placed their signature on the document as they were all pleased with the outcome. It’s difficult to imagine that today’s government would be able to match the progress of the founding fathers if given the same amount of time. Present-day political leaders have proved to be stubborn, especially as they push to gain more power for their party. But when it comes to power, there are times where citizens ignorantly surrender their power and rights to the government.
Some politicians can present the impression that they are helping the people of their country by putting certain restrictions or regulations on various matters. In some of these cases, the government can gain more control over citizens because of these small details that the people choose to comply with. Benjamin Franklin once said, “Any society that will give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both.” The founding fathers were all in the pursuit of liberty, so one could imagine that they would not be willing to abandon it so quickly. A government with too much control threatens the beliefs of the founding fathers as they had experienced overly powerful government in the past. They found that the increase in power left the government in an oppressive state, so as much as the founding fathers felt that a government was necessary, they also believed that it should be limited. With the present-day government potentially over-stepping these limits, the founding fathers would have shaken their heads as this is not what they envisioned for America.
To reemphasize, the current state of this country is not what the founding fathers envisioned because of the changed priorities of government, the division of politicians within the government, and the growing power and control of the government. Focus and efforts have been shifted to different situations and problems in society than what the founding fathers prioritized. Politicians and government leaders stubbornly disagree on every political topic without settling on a middle ground. Citizens’ rights and liberties are encroached upon by the government’s escalating power. One cannot know for certain whether the state of this country was the foreseeing of the founding fathers, but the assumption can be made that the current condition of our nation doesn’t fit the description of the founding fathers’ vision for this country. Many details and aspects of government and society have changed throughout time, and many traditions and older ways of thinking have been abandoned. This ever-progressing country has created new ideas and details in life and politics, but it’s important to remember the ideas and viewpoints of our founding fathers. Now is the time to consider the efforts of our founding fathers, as this country would not be near to what it is today without the acts and endeavors of the nation’s first leaders.