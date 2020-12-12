Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Evan Gluch

An issue America is far too familiar with is the struggle for equality. This struggle includes racism, sexism, and education just to name a few. The US our forefathers built was not one of equality. Slavery was very common, women were allowed very little, and only men were allowed higher education. Nowadays, we struggle with the same issues in different ways. For example, slavery has been abolished, but many still fight the battle of racism. Center for American Progress states, “...if current trends continue, it could take more than 200 years for the average Black family to accumulate the same amount of wealth as its white counterparts.” According to The Balance Careers, “When women are paid less because of their gender, it is a form of sex discrimination and is illegal. (Equal Pay Act of 1963)” Women supposedly have equal rights, but still suffer from lower pay and lack of respect in the workplace. Finally, Giving Point writes, “Many children in America are deprived of the opportunity to receive a fair and high quality education.” Opportunities for a good education are not fair among the youth, and are often suited to those with money and privilege. How do we as Americans advance our beloved nation if we don’t have an educated population because of equality? Our forefathers did not envision an America filled with equality, and it has greatly impacted our nation.