Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Evan Gluch

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?” The contest was open to all students in grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 190 Westby High School students entered the contest.
Evan Gluch, an 11th-grader and son of Dave Gluch and Linda Aarness-Gluch of Westby, won first place and received $100 and a plaque.
Gluch’s entry has been forwarded for judging in the 11th District competition, the results of which are not presently available. Gluch's essay follows.
Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?
On the fourth day, of the seventh month in 1776, the United States of America was founded on the beliefs of our founding fathers. These beliefs are illustrated in the Declaration of Independence, which was established to guide Americans through the trials and tribulations of running a new country. The Declaration of Independence is also a reflection of the envisionment our forefathers had for the United States of America. Is America past and present the America the Founders envisioned? The answer is no, it is not entirely the America they envisioned. Slavery, women’s rights, the everlasting struggle for equality. While some visions our forefathers had for the United States of America have been realized, these certainly have not.
Slavery in the United States was a time in US history many would like to forget, but the ongoing impact forces the memory and affects to stay alive. During the time of our forefathers, there were nearly half a million slaves in America. According to The Heritage Foundation, “Many of the leading American Founders-most notably Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and James Madison-owned slaves.” Assuming these founders held the belief they were not in the wrong owning slaves, they also envisioned a future where slavery would still be prevelent to American society. The abolishment of slavery on January 31, 1865 proves this vision to be false. Although many founding fathers owned slaves, many did not, and actively disapproved of the owning of slaves. For example, Benjamin Franklin describes slavery as "an atrocious debasement of human nature.” He and Benjamin Rush founded the Pennsylvania Society for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery in 1774. This information concludes that the country envisioned by our forefathers has changed, and is ever changing, one example being slavery.
Another example of America being different than the founders envisioned is women's rights. Up until the 1900s, women's rights were not taken seriously by all except the affected. The women's suffrage movement was greatly influenced by strong, independent women such as Susan B. Anthony, and Alice Paul. They devoted their lives to fighting for equal rights for women. New York Heritage states, “While women had voted under some conditions in the colonies, women lost the right to vote in all state constitutions between 1777 and 1807.” The matter of fact is, during the revolution women lost the right to vote. This, indirectly, is because of the founding fathers who oversaw the majority of the revolutionary documents. 72 years later, the first gathering devoted to women’s rights in the United States was held July 19 and 20, 1848, in Seneca Falls, New York. This event marked the beginning of a women's rights movement that would last decades, and is a battle women still fight in modern times. They fight for equal pay and respect, among other things. The idea and importance of women’s rights was not apparent to the founders, therefore causing the women’s rights movement to take place.
An issue America is far too familiar with is the struggle for equality. This struggle includes racism, sexism, and education just to name a few. The US our forefathers built was not one of equality. Slavery was very common, women were allowed very little, and only men were allowed higher education. Nowadays, we struggle with the same issues in different ways. For example, slavery has been abolished, but many still fight the battle of racism. Center for American Progress states, “...if current trends continue, it could take more than 200 years for the average Black family to accumulate the same amount of wealth as its white counterparts.” According to The Balance Careers, “When women are paid less because of their gender, it is a form of sex discrimination and is illegal. (Equal Pay Act of 1963)” Women supposedly have equal rights, but still suffer from lower pay and lack of respect in the workplace. Finally, Giving Point writes, “Many children in America are deprived of the opportunity to receive a fair and high quality education.” Opportunities for a good education are not fair among the youth, and are often suited to those with money and privilege. How do we as Americans advance our beloved nation if we don’t have an educated population because of equality? Our forefathers did not envision an America filled with equality, and it has greatly impacted our nation.
When our founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, in 1776, they signed for our freedom and independence from Great Britain. They signed with hope for a new America. While our forefathers had the American people at heart fighting for our freedom, they did not imagine the effects their actions would have 200 plus years later. In America today, we fight racism, women’s rights, and the everlasting battle of equality. This America is not the America the founders envisioned. It is far more than they ever could have, and it is one we as a nation strive to make better every day.
