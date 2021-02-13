Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Gretchen Frydenlund

The definition of peace according to vocabulary.com is “ a stress-free state of security and calmness that comes when there’s no fighting or war, everything is coexisting in perfect harmony and freedom.” This is what our founders envisioned for our country. Since 1776 America has been in 93 percent of wars. Many of those had good outcomes besides the loss of life that was from it. Along with war, protesting had a part in disrupting the peace. The first Amendment states that people have the right to peaceably assemble. This is true except some individuals don’t protest peacefully. Instead they get out of hand and cause damage to humans and others property. People have the right to assemble as long as there is no destruction. Another notion for peace is the numerous amounts of races in the country. Some people are arrogant and think that their “kind” is superior just because of the color of their skin. Others think that if your color is different than theirs than you don’t belong with them. The founders could never believe the role that peace played and still plays in the world.