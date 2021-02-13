Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Gretchen Frydenlund

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?” The contest was open to all students in grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 190 Westby High School students entered the contest.
Gretchen Frydenlund, an 11th-grader and daughter of Peter and Barb Frydenlund of Westby, won 10th place and $5.
Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?
In 1776 the founding fathers sought to create a country that upheld the freedoms that were lacking in England. They imagined a country which slavery was demolished, industrialization was limited, and unity and peace spread throughout the nation. They had no idea how large America would become. Our founding fathers did not see slavery ending, how far our nation would take industrialization, or how difficult it would be to ‘keep the peace’ in a melting pot of many different cultures and people. The America we see today is not the country that the founders envisioned.
It is impractical to imagine what African Americans went through between the years 1619 and 1865. If they weren’t getting pulverized, lynched, or rudely judged they were working long hours serving other people, picking cotton, and just trying to get by. When the founding fathers started they tried to abolish slavery. To try and end slavery they ended the slave trade, passed legislation North of the Potomac River, and prohibited the expansion of slavery in the Northwest territory. After the founders completed this action they dismissed the situation and said it was a problem for the states, not federal jurisdiction. The African American population skyrocketed down south and it was horrific how they were treated for many years. Slavery eventually ended when Abraham Lincoln took action. The founding fathers couldn’t even fathom how long slavery lasted or how industrialization started to take over.
How far has industrialization actually come since the 1700s? Well for starters machines that made textile were invented and made production abundantly more effective. The machines were too vast for homes, so they were put into factories, which expanded urbanization. Because this production happened in a factory more and more people moved to the city to obtain a job. Soon, in the 1800s to further the industrial revolution, railroads, telegrams, and steam engines were presented and used quite often for communication. Another part that helped the industries were the natural resources that the nation provided such as coal, iron, and water. At the same time this was damaging the country. It lead to overpopulation, pollution, and diseases, not to mention the factories did not have the greatest working conditions. America’s inventions tremendously helped the nation but had downsides. Many people were angry with all the new production, which made “keeping the peace” between the people unyielding.
The definition of peace according to vocabulary.com is “ a stress-free state of security and calmness that comes when there’s no fighting or war, everything is coexisting in perfect harmony and freedom.” This is what our founders envisioned for our country. Since 1776 America has been in 93 percent of wars. Many of those had good outcomes besides the loss of life that was from it. Along with war, protesting had a part in disrupting the peace. The first Amendment states that people have the right to peaceably assemble. This is true except some individuals don’t protest peacefully. Instead they get out of hand and cause damage to humans and others property. People have the right to assemble as long as there is no destruction. Another notion for peace is the numerous amounts of races in the country. Some people are arrogant and think that their “kind” is superior just because of the color of their skin. Others think that if your color is different than theirs than you don’t belong with them. The founders could never believe the role that peace played and still plays in the world.
When the founding fathers started this country, they could see the potential it had. They saw a country where there was no slavery, enough industrialization that didn’t harm the world, and peace between the people. African Americans went through an immense persecution. It’s a shame that the founders didn’t get to see slavery end or how far industrialization has come. They never imagined machines doing some of the work for people or how big cities and populations increased because of it. The fact that this production made people mad started to break the peace between the people. There were many violent protesters and racism is still present. With this information in mind, how can we say that this is still the country the founders envisioned?