Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Hannah Pedretti

Growing up, your parents would always tell you, “violence is never the answer” and most of our founding fathers agreed with that statement. After the fall of Great Britain during the American Revolution Benjamin Franklin states, “May we never see another war! For in my opinion, there never was good war, or bad peace.” One of the government’s ultimate goals for America after the war was to stay out of foreign affairs. However, since then, the United States has participated in a multitude of wars: the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the list goes on. Our fathers wanted to eliminate all international conflicts, but we as a country have created many more throughout the years and put our military and citizens in danger. We have done the opposite of what our founding fathers wanted us to do when it comes to war.

It is impossible to ignore what our country is enduring right now. Not only the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation with sickness and death, but also the ongoing Black Lives Matter Movement, which is gathering momentum every day. When our country was founded, our fathers continuously preached, home of the free, but a considerable amount of our founders owned slaves themselves. They believed black people were not the same as white people. To them, the only use for people of color was for labor. Whether it was in the fields or in their homes, black people were not to be respected. Luckily, that standard has changed and African Americans have been freed from slavery. However, problems regarding inequality still remain in today’s society. Black people from around the country are still being mistreated by authorities. A young black man named Stephon Clark was standing in the presence of his grandmother holding his cell phone in which a police officer mistakenly thought was a gun. The police officer shot him 20 times killing him in front of his grandmother and dying at the age of 22. Horrible occurrences like these have caused countless amounts of protests and racial outbreaks in the fight for equality. Our founding fathers who owned slaves would have never imagined so many black people retaliating. Slaves did what they were told, when they were told, and how they were told in fear of death or torture. Our founding fathers would have thought these protests and racial movements were insane and extremely unnecessary.