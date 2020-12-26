Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Hannah Pedretti

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?” The contest was open to all students in grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 190 Westby High School students entered the contest.
Hannah Pedretti, an 11th-grader and the daughter of Edward and Jana Pedretti of Westby, won second place and received $75.
Pedretti’s entry has been forwarded for judging in the 11th District competition, the results of which are not presently available. Pedretti’s essay follows.
Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?
July 4, 1776. On this day, the United States of America was established. Approximately 56 congressional delegates signed the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A few of the men include John Hancock, Benjamin Franklin, and two future presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. Edward Rutledge was the youngest man to participate in this event. He was only 26 years old when he signed the Declaration of Independence. Our world has modernized since then in ways such as agriculture, society, technology and so much more. Now, it is the eye opening year of 2020, and the future America they imagined in 1776 is not the America we know today.
Growing up, your parents would always tell you, “violence is never the answer” and most of our founding fathers agreed with that statement. After the fall of Great Britain during the American Revolution Benjamin Franklin states, “May we never see another war! For in my opinion, there never was good war, or bad peace.” One of the government’s ultimate goals for America after the war was to stay out of foreign affairs. However, since then, the United States has participated in a multitude of wars: the Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the list goes on. Our fathers wanted to eliminate all international conflicts, but we as a country have created many more throughout the years and put our military and citizens in danger. We have done the opposite of what our founding fathers wanted us to do when it comes to war.
It is impossible to ignore what our country is enduring right now. Not only the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation with sickness and death, but also the ongoing Black Lives Matter Movement, which is gathering momentum every day. When our country was founded, our fathers continuously preached, home of the free, but a considerable amount of our founders owned slaves themselves. They believed black people were not the same as white people. To them, the only use for people of color was for labor. Whether it was in the fields or in their homes, black people were not to be respected. Luckily, that standard has changed and African Americans have been freed from slavery. However, problems regarding inequality still remain in today’s society. Black people from around the country are still being mistreated by authorities. A young black man named Stephon Clark was standing in the presence of his grandmother holding his cell phone in which a police officer mistakenly thought was a gun. The police officer shot him 20 times killing him in front of his grandmother and dying at the age of 22. Horrible occurrences like these have caused countless amounts of protests and racial outbreaks in the fight for equality. Our founding fathers who owned slaves would have never imagined so many black people retaliating. Slaves did what they were told, when they were told, and how they were told in fear of death or torture. Our founding fathers would have thought these protests and racial movements were insane and extremely unnecessary.
One may say, this is the America our founders envisioned because we are currently the richest country in the world. Our fathers wanted to build a successful and attractive country for the people living here, so we as a country have achieved what they would have wanted. However, yes we may be a very wealthy country, but we don’t have a very amiable way of showing it. There are thousands of extremely intelligent students who are unable to afford schooling. According to the U.S. Department of Education, nearly 56% of high school graduates are unable to afford college. There are people suffering from illnesses but cannot afford the proper healthcare, let alone an insurance company to support them. Especially during this time of the Covid-19 spread, many families are struggling to stay afloat. Children are going unfed, parents are jobless, and some families don’t even have a place to call home, as they are living on the streets. Where is our country’s wealth when it is most needed?
The country I grew up in may be different from the one you did. We may have seen opposite sides of many things, or maybe taught differently about right and wrong, but it still was the exact same United States. We as a society are very good at showing our thanks to the people who have made this country grow and develop into what it is today. We have established holidays like Memorial Day and Veterans day to celebrate and grieve over the accomplishments and hardships we have experienced. Now, 244 years later, this country remains as The United States of America, but is far from what anyone could have imagined it would be.