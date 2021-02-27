Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Jade Levendoski

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?” The contest was open to all students in grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 190 Westby High School students entered the contest.
Jade Levendoski, daughter of Marlin and Kitty Levendoski of Westby, represented VFW Post 1530 in La Crosse. She placed third at the district competition. She won $50 at district.
Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?
Imagine living in The United States in the 1780s. Our country is still struggling to protect the 13 colonies, everyone must be prepared for an attack from the British, it takes months to receive letters from loved ones, and there’s very little diversity. America today has technology that allows for swift communication anywhere in the world, expeditious travel across continents, and has a population so mixed that our country is known as a, “melting pot.” This is certainly not the country the Founding Fathers envisioned.
When America was still settling, the only way an individual could send a message to someone was to handwrite a letter with a feather-quill pen dipped in ink. It would then be hand delivered, using a horse as transportation, or a boat if needed. This delivery process would take weeks, or even months, to be completed. If the letter even reached its destination at all. Only two-hundred years later, our country has developed technology such as cell phones, which have email, text messaging, and a calling function. According to the U.S Central Intelligence Agency, in 2018, about 87% of the country’s population were internet users. Additionally, this country has 422 million mobile cellular subscriptions. That’s almost 100 million more subscriptions than there are inhabitants of The United States. All of the citizens with access to this technology can communicate with people all over the world near instantaneously, which the Founding Fathers never conceived of.
Our Founding Fathers believed the Atlantic Ocean provided a tremendous barrier, which greatly hindered military incursion by foriegn powers. The main threat to the fledgling American Democracy was from European monarchs. The Americans knew any attacking force would demand months of seafaring to deliver the enemy’s soldiers and all their supplies needed to support their attempt to conquer the new United States. Today, this country could be quickly attacked by enemy troops arriving from jet aircraft coming from any area in a matter of hours, or that anyone could be attacked by missiles in minutes, launched from anywhere in the world. The Founding Fathers couldn’t foresee how easily the United States could be attacked in the year 2020.
On the report of the United States Historical Census records, prior to the 1850s, the only ethnic groups were those of African descent, those of European descent, and Native Americans. Being an ethnicity apart from these was extremely rare. Our population today includes migrants from every place on Earth. As stated by the United States Census, in 2010 our population was 72.4% European descent, 12.6% African descent, 4.8% Asian descent, 0.9% Amerindian and Alaska native, 0.2% native Hawaiian and other Pacific islander, 6.2% other and 2.9% two or more races. Regardless of everyone’s various backgrounds, all of the people come together and make this country a “melting pot,” which is one of the country’s many nicknames. The Founding Fathers would be shocked at how much the Land of Liberty’s diversity has evolved over time.
The United States today differs immensely from the country that the Founding Fathers once pictured. Our country has the technological advancements that enable its citizens to communicate with virtually anyone in less than a second. We can travel by flight, across seas and continents, which allow for attacks from anywhere at any moment. We have a vast amount of ethnically diverse residents, and no matter what background we come from, we all come together like different strands of one rope that make this country what it is today. The Founding Fathers would never have envisioned the country in its current form, and it has evolved so much from when they lived. But are these deviations such a bad thing? I don’t think so.