Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Jade Levendoski

When America was still settling, the only way an individual could send a message to someone was to handwrite a letter with a feather-quill pen dipped in ink. It would then be hand delivered, using a horse as transportation, or a boat if needed. This delivery process would take weeks, or even months, to be completed. If the letter even reached its destination at all. Only two-hundred years later, our country has developed technology such as cell phones, which have email, text messaging, and a calling function. According to the U.S Central Intelligence Agency, in 2018, about 87% of the country’s population were internet users. Additionally, this country has 422 million mobile cellular subscriptions. That’s almost 100 million more subscriptions than there are inhabitants of The United States. All of the citizens with access to this technology can communicate with people all over the world near instantaneously, which the Founding Fathers never conceived of.