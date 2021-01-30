Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Jaylin Holte

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?” The contest was open to all students in grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 190 Westby High School students entered the contest.
Eighth place was won by Jaylin Holte, a 12th-grader and daughter of Kathy Pieper and Justin Holte of Westby. Jaylin won $15.
Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?
Is the country the Founders envisioned? The answer to that question is very divided, but ultimately, no, it isn’t what they envisioned. The country has changed so much over time, and even though almost everything is different, the way people are treated and how America is run could use improvement. The Founding Fathers had a much different vision of America than it is today because our country isn’t equal, we involve ourselves into other countries’ problems when we don’t need to, and the wealthy control the government today.
The Founding Fathers wanted America to be a country of freedom and a place where people were treated equally, but at that time America was anything but that. We had slavery and women were treated as inferiors. Some may argue that over the last few centuries we have created a country they envisioned because we abolished slavery and we gave women equal rights, but at the same time we aren’t equal. “Black Americans are more likely than white Americans to be arrested. Once arrested, they are more likely to be convicted, and once convicted, they are more likely to experience lengthy prison sentences,” note the activists at Dosomething.org. We say that everyone is treated equally, but we still have police brutality and we still have people who live in poverty who don’t receive the same opportunities as those who live in wealthy cities. In 2018, 40 million Americans were dependent on food stamps. The intended American Dream is out of reach for so many today. The number of US citizens suffering would horrify the Founding Fathers.
The Founding Fathers were against war and they didn’t want to be involved in foreign affairs. James Madison said, “no nation could preserve its freedom in the midst of continual affairs” (Kuhn 1). The US has put itself in foreign affairs that are unneeded, like the Vietnam War, for example. That war is so controversial because some people think we lost all those lives for no reason and we could have avoided it if we would have just stayed out of it. We have been at war for 93 percent of the time since the US was established (Stampedenews.net). The US today is filled with crime and violence. It is really easy to gain access to firearms in this country and being that 393 million firearms are owned by civilians (Stampedenews.net), that doesn’t help keep violence down.
Our Founders were afraid of the rich controlling the government, yet in 2016 the top one percent of the population held 40 percent of the wealth in this country (Equitablegrowth.org). Big corporations sponsor elected officials because they want to influence politicians’ future decisions. A lot of people don’t trust the government because they are afraid that the politicians won’t make the right choices because they are influenced by their sponsors. Some of the rich people are so wealthy that they can afford to buy and control the content of the media.
Even though our country has improved over time, some of the same problems exist. The country today isn’t what the Founding Fathers envisioned because we aren’t equal, we involve ourselves into problems that we shouldn’t, and the wealthy control the government. If we don’t act now, the country they envisioned may be lost.