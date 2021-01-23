Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Maycee Olson

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?” The contest was open to all students in grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 190 Westby High School students entered the contest.
Ninth-grader Maycee Olson placed seventh and received $20. She is the daughter of Keith and Marlene Olson of Westby.
Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?
America is a great country with many rights and freedoms; but is it the country the Founding Fathers envisioned? Many things have changed since the Founding Fathers created The Constitution of the United States of America. When the men formed this country’s government, they wanted it to be a place where people were able to live free and equal. The Founding Fathers created the US Constitution to ensure that it’s citizens could have domestic tranquility, the pursuit of happiness, and their own rights and freedoms.
First, domestic tranquility means people can live their life without worrying about social disagreements. Relating this to the US constitution, this means that a person living in America can live without fear of social strife and can have peace at home. The Founding Fathers wanted this specifically because of the country they left. When they finally got freedom from the monarchy of Great Britain they knew they had to change their whole lifestyle to make sure that did not happen again. They added domestic tranquility into the Constitution to tell everyone that they wouldn’t have to be afraid of not feeling safe. Have we as society failed to have this feeling of being safe? Have we included and made everyone equal so that everyone can feel at home?
Next, the pursuit of happiness was written in the Declaration of Independence for all citizens. It gives them the right to experience whatever brings them joy and happiness freely. Under certain circumstances, such as a citizen doing something illegal, that right would be taken away. As long as a person living in the United States follows the law, they have the right to live happy and free. This is an amazing liberty given to US citizens. Any legal thing that makes us happy, we are allowed to do. Many people in less fortunate countries do not have the ability to do this. They have to work for these kinds of freedoms, or in some countries citizens are automatically considered ‘lesser than’. We as people of the United States do not appreciate the right to have the pursuit of happiness enough.
Last but certainly not least, the Bill of Rights was created to ensure that the citizens of the United States as individuals were able to live freely. The Bill of Rights gives Americans the equality and liberties the Founding Fathers had fought for for so long. It gives the power to the people of the United States instead of the government having all the power. The Bill of Rights was a huge step in the right direction for the people of America. However, have we as the new generations of The United States of America lived up to what the Founding Fathers wanted? Have we continued on what they started? We as younger generations have been taking advantage of the rights we have been given. We haven’t thought about how great these rights really are. We have so many rights that the Founding Fathers and many of the first citizens of the US had to fight to get from Great Britain. We need to realize and appreciate these freedoms.
In conclusion, We as the people of the United States have taken advantage of many of our rights and civil liberties. We have not appreciated our Founding Fathers enough for the sacrifices and the fight they put up for our freedom. Our country is not nearly what the Founding Fathers envisioned. They envisioned a place where every person is equal and we all have rights. Today, we have riots and protests going on in our country still fighting for the African American community to be treated equally. 155 years after slavery was abolished the Black community is still fighting for equality. They are still looked down upon by way too many Caucasian people. By way too many, I mean any and every person who looks down upon these innocent people. I believe that we as the people of the United States of America need to look back on our history and think about where we went wrong. Where we took a wrong turn to make us end up where we are now.