Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Maycee Olson

In conclusion, We as the people of the United States have taken advantage of many of our rights and civil liberties. We have not appreciated our Founding Fathers enough for the sacrifices and the fight they put up for our freedom. Our country is not nearly what the Founding Fathers envisioned. They envisioned a place where every person is equal and we all have rights. Today, we have riots and protests going on in our country still fighting for the African American community to be treated equally. 155 years after slavery was abolished the Black community is still fighting for equality. They are still looked down upon by way too many Caucasian people. By way too many, I mean any and every person who looks down upon these innocent people. I believe that we as the people of the United States of America need to look back on our history and think about where we went wrong. Where we took a wrong turn to make us end up where we are now.