Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Meredith DeGarmo

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?” The contest was open to all students in grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 190 Westby High School students entered the contest.
Placing sixth was Meredith DeGarmo, a 12th-grader and daughter of Paul and Rebecca DeGarmo of Chaseburg. Meredith won $25.
Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?
Imagine the founding fathers of America watching our reaction to events unfolding in 2020: would they think it was how Americans should react in a time of struggle? A modern-day civil rights movement and a widespread pandemic have been all over news sources since the beginning of the year. American citizens have been using rights from the US Constitution which the founders gave us, however, I do not believe they would have imagined that our nation would respond to events in the manner we have. Even a pandemic cannot bring our country together during the year 2020.
Coronavirus has caused the deaths of thousands in the United States, but we still cannot come together as a country to tackle this virus before more peoples’ lives are taken. At the beginning of the pandemic, the CDC announced that wearing a mask would prevent the spread of Covid-19, and therefore would save lives. Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the CDC, announces, “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus” (“CDC Calls on Americans”). Even when experts say that wearing a face mask would save lives, many still refuse to wear them consistently, which results in more deaths among United States citizens. America’s founding fathers would have wanted us to unite as a country to save the lives of fellow Americans, especially our most vulnerable.
On May 25th, 2020, George Floyd, a black man, was killed in Minneapolis when a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and forty-six seconds. This event was recorded, resulting in outrage and started many protests around the United States and other parts of the world. Several protests became headlines in the news, and showed the attendees shouting, “Black Lives Matter.” Author of a National Geographic article, Thomas Sugrue says, “Floyd was one of approximately 1,100 people killed annually by police” (Surgue1). Hoping for an end to police brutality, particularly against African Americans, protesters call for equality in the justice system; but the fight is not over yet. Nobody would have thought people of color would still have to fight for equality in a country known for its freedoms.
During a year of division, one part the founders of the United States would have visualized would be how people are using their constitutional rights as American citizens. In 1787, when the Constitution was written, the founders wanted to see a country where its people could have more rights and freedoms. The First Amendment has always been the best-known Amendment and has continued to be a staple in American culture. The White House, a government website, states that the First Amendment, “protects freedom of speech, the press, assembly, and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances” (“The Constitution”). With the right to assemble and have freedom of speech, we Americans can publicly disagree with the government and each other without worrying about being punished. This year alone, American citizens have used these rights in the Black Lives Matter movement and in debating whether people should or should not have to wear a mask. Using constitutional rights may cause division, but the founders wanted to allow Americans to use their voices and freely express opinions.
Since the start of the year 2020, Americans have been divided on serious issues from wearing a face-covering in public in order to prevent the spread of a virus to advocating against racial discrimination and acts of police brutality against people of color. Who would have thought that we would be conflicted in a time where we need to be united? The founders of the United States would appreciate the fact that we are using our constitutional right to speak freely, but they would not have envisioned so many innocent Americans dying due to disagreement on important issues like human rights and a public health crisis. As Americans, we should do better to create a country our founding fathers would be proud of.