Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Meredith DeGarmo

During a year of division, one part the founders of the United States would have visualized would be how people are using their constitutional rights as American citizens. In 1787, when the Constitution was written, the founders wanted to see a country where its people could have more rights and freedoms. The First Amendment has always been the best-known Amendment and has continued to be a staple in American culture. The White House, a government website, states that the First Amendment, “protects freedom of speech, the press, assembly, and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances” (“The Constitution”). With the right to assemble and have freedom of speech, we Americans can publicly disagree with the government and each other without worrying about being punished. This year alone, American citizens have used these rights in the Black Lives Matter movement and in debating whether people should or should not have to wear a mask. Using constitutional rights may cause division, but the founders wanted to allow Americans to use their voices and freely express opinions.