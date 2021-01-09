Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Trista Rumppe

Local winners have been announced in the 2020 VFW Voice of Democracy Contest sponsored by Westby Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8021. The theme of this year’s competition was “Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?” The contest was open to all students in grades 9 through 12 including home-schooled students.
This is a national contest, where the national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. There is a total of $153,000 in college scholarships awarded annually to state and national winners. Over 190 Westby High School students entered the contest.
Trista Rumppe, daughter of Dawn and Steve Rumppe of Westby, won fourth place. She is in 11th grade and received $40. There was no fifth-place winner
Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned?
Democracy, something we say without actually thinking about what it means. You think about how many words you say in a day and how many of those words are superficial, do you ever think of the powerful, impactful words you say? If you thought about it, democracy probably wouldn’t come to mind, but it was huge to our founding fathers. Our founding father fought for our freedom so we could have the choice to do certain things in life that we take for granted on a daily basis without even blinking an eye. We do things against each other and not as a functioning unit, making one split nation. Some say that’s what makes America great, but to what extent are we going to bring that? Opinions are one example of a freedom our founding fathers fought for the right to have, but opinions shouldn’t also be one of the biggest downfalls to our nation. As you listen I hope I bring up a few subjects that might tickle a heart-string or hit close to home, my main topics I’ll be talking about are immigration, the mistakes of society today, and how the color of our skin matters more than our morals.
When we think about immigration most of the time in this area we think of the Norwegians coming to our small town and making it an awesome place to live for us, but what about the larger spectrum of immigration? I know multiple people who are first generation Americans, who are phenomenal people and who flourish in the World. How does this differ from Americans that were born here and raised her? The answer is it really shouldn’t. There were Vietnamese-Americans who were born and raised in the United States, and yet they were getting sent back to their countries. They weren’t accepted there, nor did they speak the language. They weren’t native here, they were born here. People being sent back to a country that they weren’t raised in, don’t speak the languages, or don’t want to be there, shouldn’t be sent there. Sending them back to their “native country” would be like sending a 3rd generation American from Westby, back to Norway.
Mistakes are made by everyone in the World with or without knowing. Mistakes as minor as dropping something they shouldn’t have to as major as filing the wrong tax documents. These mistakes can most of the time be made up very simply, but what about the mistakes that can’t be fixed over a day or two. What about the mistakes made as a whole entire nation. Society, the mistakes of human being’s lives, and how they were taught to think and manipulate to block out certain things. For example, people before the Civil War in the south didn’t have much of a choice to believe in other thoughts besides slavery. They weren’t allowed to have those types of opinions, they would have been shunned or worse. Since they were children they were brought up to believe a certain thing and manipulated into believing that, slavery is good. Our founding fathers fought for opinions, and the right to speak freely. In today’s society are we really allowed to have opinions? Some people have so much and won’t listen to anyone who has opposed viewpoints, whereas others will listen to people and not judge to the best of their knowledge. Our founding fathers wouldn’t want our opinions to separate us as a nation, It should make us stronger and more accepting to everyone of any kind.
Have you ever been asked that really philosophical question about life and what your beliefs are? What morals do you have, what do you believe in, the questions that really make you think about life in itself. If you ever have and answered with equality matters in all aspects of life, then how come most people don’t show it in our actions, or emotions? When we are asked deep philosophical questions, maybe next time we should be honest with ourselves. We should think about how we actually act, not how we want to act. Don’t lie just because it’ s socially acceptable or has no social etiquette. If you dislike the way you truthfully had to answer that question, then maybe you’ d go into the World with what you want to try to be.
Are we a nation our founding fathers would have wanted? In many economic and socioeconomic standpoints, yes. In the foundation of society and how everyone is being treated around this Country, no. We are a powerhouse in many ways, but from a standpoint of a person of society, what’s going on behind closed doors, shouldn’t be happening.