Voice of Democracy: Is this the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? by Trista Rumppe

When we think about immigration most of the time in this area we think of the Norwegians coming to our small town and making it an awesome place to live for us, but what about the larger spectrum of immigration? I know multiple people who are first generation Americans, who are phenomenal people and who flourish in the World. How does this differ from Americans that were born here and raised her? The answer is it really shouldn’t. There were Vietnamese-Americans who were born and raised in the United States, and yet they were getting sent back to their countries. They weren’t accepted there, nor did they speak the language. They weren’t native here, they were born here. People being sent back to a country that they weren’t raised in, don’t speak the languages, or don’t want to be there, shouldn’t be sent there. Sending them back to their “native country” would be like sending a 3rd generation American from Westby, back to Norway.

Mistakes are made by everyone in the World with or without knowing. Mistakes as minor as dropping something they shouldn’t have to as major as filing the wrong tax documents. These mistakes can most of the time be made up very simply, but what about the mistakes that can’t be fixed over a day or two. What about the mistakes made as a whole entire nation. Society, the mistakes of human being’s lives, and how they were taught to think and manipulate to block out certain things. For example, people before the Civil War in the south didn’t have much of a choice to believe in other thoughts besides slavery. They weren’t allowed to have those types of opinions, they would have been shunned or worse. Since they were children they were brought up to believe a certain thing and manipulated into believing that, slavery is good. Our founding fathers fought for opinions, and the right to speak freely. In today’s society are we really allowed to have opinions? Some people have so much and won’t listen to anyone who has opposed viewpoints, whereas others will listen to people and not judge to the best of their knowledge. Our founding fathers wouldn’t want our opinions to separate us as a nation, It should make us stronger and more accepting to everyone of any kind.