Voice of Democracy: 'What Makes America Great' by Isabella Nedland

The second reason why America is so great is its resilience. We are able to bounce back from hard times. An excellent example is the Great Depression: a time when the economy was in shambles. There was a point when men, women, and children were homeless, dying of disease, and starving. Through hard work, the U.S. worked its way back up to prosperity, and by the 1960s, America was once again a world powerhouse. Another example of resilience is the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It would have been so easy for the nation’s leaders to fall into a state of complete panic, but they did their best to stay calm and make well-thought-out decisions. All throughout America, people were working to make America a safer place while mourning the senseless loss of lives. In this demanding situation, America united, powered through, and became a stronger country.