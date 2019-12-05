Voice of Democracy: 'What Makes America Great' by Madalyn Komay

For the protection of us and our rights, we have a hard working, dedicated military willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Many countries do not have as strong a military as we do, which can be a downfall to a country when getting into conflict. War is not the best way to solve a conflict, but if the United States of America needed to go to war, the government knows that we have a fair shot at winning. We didn’t just start with a great military though. We need people who are willing to pick up and go off to training, leave their families, and risk it all. Men and women in Army camps wake up as early as 2:30 some mornings for a guard shift for ten weeks. In an article about the daily life in the United States Army boot camps Chrohn says, “Army boot camp isn’t just physically grueling, it is also emotionally exhausting. You and your fellow recruits are under constant, never-ending stress, with the drill instructors piling on more drama.” This is a great explanation showing how dedicated you must be to succeed in an Army boot camp. The same article later states, “It’s a daily pressure cooker, but if you can take it, you can take anything.” This goes further into explaining how difficult it must be to survive ten weeks of boot camp. If that isn’t dedication, I don’t know what is. The United States has strong military power, with men and women working as hard as they can behind it.