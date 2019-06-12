Armed with boots, gloves and other equipment, volunteers came to Lower Chaseburg Thursday, June 6, to help clean up Memorial Park.
Volunteers of all ages worked from 2-6 p.m., and when the work was finished, there was a cookout in the Chaseburg Village Park from 6-8 p.m. featuring brats and hot dogs.
Devin Lee, 13, and his brother, Brandon, 10, were among the young people helping with the cleanup.
“I wanted to help the community and it’s an excuse to drive equipment,” Devin said.
Like his older brother, Brandon’s reason for volunteering was to help people in the community.
Linda DeGarmo, village clerk/treasurer, said that as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, about 25 people had come to help, and she was expecting more to come later.
“It’s good to see the youth from church (Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church) and town,” DeGarmo said.
Last Thursday’s cleanup was the first one this spring. DeGarmo said some cleanup was done last fall, following the flooding.
“This is great fun,” DeGarmo said. “This has been a dream of mine to get the cleanup (done).”
When asked if the cleanup crew came across any unusual debris, DeGarmo said volunteers found a Rising Sun Greenhouse sign and a wood bat that at one time decorated a bat house.
Donations of money and gift cards helped cover costs of the food, and individuals, community organizations and businesses donated sides and desserts for the cookout.
DeGarmo said she is always amazed how the community comes together. “This town is amazing.”
The cleanup was sponsored by the Village of Chaseburg Project Recovery and United Way.
