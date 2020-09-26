Walkabout Westby Downtown is Oct. 1

Westby will be buzzing with autumn activity Thursday, Oct. 1, when the Chamber hosts Walkabout Westby Downtown. Participating businesses will be open for the special event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“The intention is to get people out and moving with safety in mind, of course,” said Stef Schroeder, a member of the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce board.
Schroeder, along with Chamber board member Ashley Erlandson, secretary Emily Rozeske and president Whitney Stoker, have been organizing the event.
“Galesville did something similar the last part of August,” Schroeder said.
Walkabout Westby will include music in the green space at the corner of Main and State streets, food (the Westby Lions Club will be serving walking tacos, lefse and rommegrot, and so far there is one food truck), vendors set up in the parking lot to the south of New Directions and special activities at participating businesses.
As visitors walk from business to business, they will be able to sign up for door prizes, most of which will be gift cards. Schroeder said the Chamber and participating businesses are co-hosting the event, and sponsors are helping by covering the cost of door prizes.
“This will be a good event for Westby,” she said. She added it will be an opportunity for people to see what the city has to offer.
Schroeder said the Chamber wants everyone to have fun and be safe by following these guidelines:
- Stay home if you or anyone in your household is sick;
- Keep a 6 foot social distance while shopping or waiting in line;
- Sanitize your hands upon entering and exiting a business;
- Follow each businesses’ policies regarding face coverings;
- Do not shop with any reusable bags;
- Try not to touch items unless you are going to purchase.
According to a Chamber Facebook post dated Sept. 17, “While we know some of these may be difficult to follow or seem too strict, this is what we must do in order to make this event happen. Please follow all guidelines to show respect for all that are involved in this event.”
Schroeder said there will be hand sanitizer at each business, and she noted visitors may have to wait outside in order to accommodate businesses’ capacity limitations and to remember to stay 6 feet apart.
For more information, go to facebook.com/westbychamber or www.westbychamber.com.
