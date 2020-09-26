Walkabout Westby Downtown is Oct. 1

Westby will be buzzing with autumn activity Thursday, Oct. 1, when the Chamber hosts Walkabout Westby Downtown. Participating businesses will be open for the special event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“The intention is to get people out and moving with safety in mind, of course,” said Stef Schroeder, a member of the Westby Area Chamber of Commerce board.

Schroeder, along with Chamber board member Ashley Erlandson, secretary Emily Rozeske and president Whitney Stoker, have been organizing the event.

“Galesville did something similar the last part of August,” Schroeder said.

Walkabout Westby will include music in the green space at the corner of Main and State streets, food (the Westby Lions Club will be serving walking tacos, lefse and rommegrot, and so far there is one food truck), vendors set up in the parking lot to the south of New Directions and special activities at participating businesses.

As visitors walk from business to business, they will be able to sign up for door prizes, most of which will be gift cards. Schroeder said the Chamber and participating businesses are co-hosting the event, and sponsors are helping by covering the cost of door prizes.