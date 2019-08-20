WCCU Credit Union announces the opening of a branch office in Prairie du Sac and the expansion of their field of membership to include Dane County. This is the credit union’s tenth branch in southwest Wisconsin and its fourth in Sauk County.
"We have leased office space at 1170 Prairie St.," said WCCU President Kevin Hauser. "We are currently in the process of updating the building to fit our members’ needs and are looking forward to being open by Nov. 1.” In addition to the array of full services offered at the Prairie du Sac location, WCCU will also be installing a no-surcharge ATM in the vestibule open to all community members to use.
"With offices in Reedsburg, Lake Delton and Baraboo, we currently have members living in the south eastern area of Sauk County, as well as southern Columbia County," Hauser said. "After extensive market research, we concluded that Prairie du Sac would be an ideal placement for a new WCCU Branch. This will allow us to better serve our existing membership, as well as to welcome new members to our credit union. As we continue to take advantage of new opportunities for growth, we remain committed to meeting the needs of our existing members.”
Along with the announcement of a new full-service office location, WCCU has been granted an expansion to their field of membership. In addition to their current market of 12 counties in southwest Wisconsin, they can now serve people living or working in Dane County. Prairie du Sac’s proximity to Dane County will allow those community members to utilize the full-service branch location or the cutting edge online and mobile banking solutions.WCCU Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution that offers a wide-range of consumer and business financial products, including home loans, business loans, checking accounts, car loans, credit cards, financial counseling, investment consulting and more.
“We look forward to getting to know the people of Prairie du Sac and surrounding communities," Hauser said. "As a two-time recipient of the Dora Maxwell Community Service Award, we are committed to giving back to the communities and people we serve. We encourage volunteerism among our staff and we are proud to deliver our services through local people you know and trust.”
WCCU Credit Union, celebrating their 80th anniversary, was organized in 1939 by a group of farmers in Vernon County. Today, WCCU operates nine offices -- Reedsburg, Lake Delton, Baraboo, Richland Center (two), Westby, Viroqua, Cashton and Coon Valley -- and has approximately $528 million in assets. They have 184 employees and serve over 35,000 members. WCCU Credit Union is Federally Insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
