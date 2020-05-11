WEDC invests in Westby Area School District for fab lab equipment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced on May 1 that Westby Area School District is the recipient of a state grant to fund new fabrication laboratory (fab lab) facilities, which will equip Wisconsin students with essential skills for the 21st century’s global economy. The Westby Area School District was awarded $25,000 to expand upon their fab lab.

“WEDC has invested over $2.8 million for the past five years to provide 77 school districts across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing and engineering,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”

Including the Westby Area School District, 31 school districts throughout the state are being awarded a total of $693,200 in Fab Lab grants this year to establish or expand their fab labs.

“We are excited about this opportunity to build upon a strength in our school. We are equally excited to help our students engage with the curriculum in new ways and to see careers for themselves they might not have considered.”