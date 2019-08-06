The second annual Westby Area Community Picnic will be held at Living Waters Bible Camp, E8932 Reo Ave., Westby, Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1-5 p.m.
The afternoon of community fellowship includes a hot meal off the grill, group games, community updates, wagon rides, hiking, door prizes, a campfire, a playground, volleyball and recreation. A freewill offering will be taken.
Last year about 165 attended the picnic.
The event is sponsored by the Building Community Relationships Group, the Westby Chamber of Commerce, Westby Schools, the city of Westby and Living Waters Bible Camp.
For more information, call 608-634-4373, email lwbc@lwbc.org or visit www.lwbc.org.
