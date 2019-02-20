The Westby Area High School Concert and Symphonic bands will present a midwinter concert in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, Monday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

The concert will be conducted by Monte Dunnum and Kory Dahlen, and will feature selections that the bands have been working on for the coming festival season.

Tickets are free but are required. To get tickets, visit wapac.ludus.com.

