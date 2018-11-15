The Westby Area High School Music and Drama Departments put on a vibrant presentation of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Nov. 8-11. This reporter attended the performance on Nov. 9. The roles of Joseph and Pharaoh were shared roles.
The musical is the biblical story of Joseph, played by Ronnie Inglett and Vougard Latoja. Joseph is the favorite son of Jacob, played by Owen Thomas. Destined for great things and the ability to interpret dreams, he soon draws the ill will of his brothers. His brothers sell him into slavery and cover it up by faking his death. Joseph then becomes the favorite slave of Potiphar, played by Chase Haakenson, but quickly falls out of favor and into prison, a result of the advances by Potiphar’s wife, played by Emily Bender. Word of Joseph’s prophetic dreams reach the pharaoh played by Cody Russell and Conor Vatland, and makes his way to second in command by saving the kingdom from certain famine. Due to dire circumstances the brothers find themselves, unknowingly, at the feet of Joseph. After a carefully crafted test, he reconciles with his brothers and returns home.
The narrators, Allison Connely, Hailey Jubera, and Kamryn Davey drove the story forward at key points in the show, alternating appearances seamlessly. The brothers of Joseph were in sync with one another throughout the entire performance. The changes in accents during some of the performances, from western, to French, and a Pharaoh that resembled Elvis, had the audience engaged and laughing.
The Westby Drama Department’s performance was an odyssey of sights and sounds, and what a great start to the many musicals that will take place in the new Westby Area Performing Arts Center.
