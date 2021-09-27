 Skip to main content
Westby Area High School celebrates Homecoming this week

Westby High School 2021 Homecoming court

The Westby Area High School 2021 Homecoming court includes (front, from left) Livvy Nelson, Gretchen Gettleman, Olivia Audetat, Ella Johnson, Brenda Berg, Natalie Benish; (back) Gabe Frydenlund, Rhett Stenslien, Hudson Lipski, Evan Gluch, Grant McCauley and Dillon Ellefson. Missing from the picture are junior representatives Gabby Olson and Ty Nottestad.

 Contributed photo

Westby Area School District is celebrating Homecoming this week with a variety of activities. The Homecoming theme is “Hollywood.”

The Westby Norsemen will face G-E-T in the Homecoming game, Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. The Westby Area High School Homecoming dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 2.

Members of the Homecoming court include Livvy Nelson, Gretchen Gettleman, Olivia Audetat, Ella Johnson, Brenda Berg, Natalie Benish, Gabe Frydenlund, Rhett Stenslien, Hudson Lipski, Evan Gluch, Grant McCauley, Dillon Ellefson, and junior representatives Gabby Olson and Ty Nottestad.

