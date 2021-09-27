Westby Area High School celebrates Homecoming this week

Westby Area School District is celebrating Homecoming this week with a variety of activities. The Homecoming theme is “Hollywood.”
The Westby Norsemen will face G-E-T in the Homecoming game, Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. The Westby Area High School Homecoming dance will be held Saturday, Oct. 2.
Members of the Homecoming court include Livvy Nelson, Gretchen Gettleman, Olivia Audetat, Ella Johnson, Brenda Berg, Natalie Benish, Gabe Frydenlund, Rhett Stenslien, Hudson Lipski, Evan Gluch, Grant McCauley, Dillon Ellefson, and junior representatives Gabby Olson and Ty Nottestad.