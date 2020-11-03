 Skip to main content
Westby Area High School celebrates Homecoming
Westby Area High School’s Homecoming had a different look because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop students from showing their school pride and spirit, Oct. 26-30.

This year’s theme was Autumn Harvest, and students celebrated with pumpkin carving, dress-up days, decorating, downtown signage, scavenger finds hidden throughout the school and downtown, and the football game against Tomah High School, Friday, Oct. 30.

A coronation was held on the football field in front of a small audience Thursday, Oct. 29; it was also live streamed. The football team, fall cheer squad and class representatives were introduced, and all senior fall athletes were recognized. In addition, senior football players Hayden Martine and Jack Nelson shared a few words, and Homecoming King Brett Jorgenson and Queen Ellen Johnson were crowned, as were the W-Club's Lord Norse Jack Nelson and Lady Norse Ali Weninger.

Several traditions, such as an activity day, assembly, bonfire, dance, color run and parade weren’t able to take place because of the coronavirus.

Teacher Tammy Gilkes, who served as master of ceremonies at the coronation, said even though some traditions weren’t part of Homecoming, new ones were created.

“It’s not the Homecoming you thought it would be, but you can still have fun and stay socially distant,” Gilkes said.

The Tomah Timberwolves defeated the Norse 47-26.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

