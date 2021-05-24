Westby Area High School Class of 2021 graduates

“Middle school presented a bit more struggle with locker combinations and a considerable amount of homeroom,” she said.

When it came to entering high school, Nedland said they were excited and nervous about what to expect. “The upperclassmen were scary and big.”

“Sophomore year we were more confident as we moved up in the ranks,” Nedland said “We were wiser to high school ways and we knew what to expect, and at the end (of the year) it was hard to believe we were half way through (high school).”

She said junior year was fairly normal, until schools were closed in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Our junior year ended on a random weekday.”

Nedland said at the start of senior year, they were grateful for in-person learning, and then there was remote learning, and students could not participate in most activities.

“As we went to in-person again, and the hallways were more crowded, it was nice to be back to enjoy the last school and sports days,” she said. “While all adventures come to an end, a new one starts for new and bigger things.”