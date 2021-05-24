Westby Area High School Class of 2021 graduates

The Westby Area High School Class of 2021 graduated Saturday morning, using the Westby Area High School Norsemen Athletic Complex for the milestone.
The Class of 2021 and an audience of family members gathered in a socially distance way on the football field for the ceremony. The ceremony was livestreamed on the Westby Area School District website, Facebook page, YouTube, and on Channel 7 to enable others to watch the celebration.
Emily Bender, senior class president, gave the welcome address. She said coronavirus pandemic taught the class creative thinking which will help them in the future.
“We are going to do tremendous things in our lives,” Bender said. “We did it. We laughed, danced and cheered. We became stronger. We will always carry memories from Westby High School. Let’s keep our eyes dry and move on…”
Bender then closed by sharing an adapted quote by Doc Holliday, the seemed to recap life during the current school year, “There is no such thing as normal life. It’s just life.”
When Valedictorian Isabella Nedland gave her address, she said she wanted the class to remember what they have gained while attending school, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic which affected both the 2019-2020 school year, and the current school year.
Nedland shared memories and lessons learned in elementary school and middle school.
“Middle school presented a bit more struggle with locker combinations and a considerable amount of homeroom,” she said.
When it came to entering high school, Nedland said they were excited and nervous about what to expect. “The upperclassmen were scary and big.”
“Sophomore year we were more confident as we moved up in the ranks,” Nedland said “We were wiser to high school ways and we knew what to expect, and at the end (of the year) it was hard to believe we were half way through (high school).”
She said junior year was fairly normal, until schools were closed in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Our junior year ended on a random weekday.”
Nedland said at the start of senior year, they were grateful for in-person learning, and then there was remote learning, and students could not participate in most activities.
“As we went to in-person again, and the hallways were more crowded, it was nice to be back to enjoy the last school and sports days,” she said. “While all adventures come to an end, a new one starts for new and bigger things.”
Gerald Roethel, school board president, said a lot of different words could be used to describe the past 15 months of the pandemic, but the word “Uff-da” was the best.
“This class persevered and hurdles were met with determination,” Roethel said. “Graduation isn’t a singular event. Your success is shared with those who helped you along life’s way... It truly takes a village to raise a child. Work hard and enjoy the journey.”
District Administrator Steve Michaels echoed Roethel’s comments, saying he was proud of how the class persevered and made it through “this trying time.”
After high school principal Robert Bothe presented the Class of 2021 and students receive their diplomas, Salutatorian Ellen Johnson give the closing address.
“Thank you parents and guardians… you helped us more than you’ll ever know,” Johnson said.
She said they are leaving high school remembering the values of a close-knit community taught them.
“Many of us are multi-sport athletes and in other class activities,” Johnson said. “The teachers set us up for success, sharing information and life lessons.”
Johnson said she learned the value of traditions such as the Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament and homecoming and appreciated them more this past year.
Toward the end of her address, Johnson asked her classmates to move their tassels from the right to the left. “This is a tiny step on our journey… Be the light.”
