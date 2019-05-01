Westby Area High School juniors held their prom Saturday night.

The high school cafeteria was transformed into “A Starry Night in Paris” with strings of white lights, a city skyline outlined with lights, silver streamers and a replica of the Eiffel Tower.

The 2018 Prom King and Queen Kelsie Helgerson and Griffin Grass crowned the 2019 royalty, King Austin Mowery and Queen Liza Jackson, following the Grand March.

