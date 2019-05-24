On Saturday, May 4, Westby Area High School students performed at State Solo-Ensemble Festival at Viterbo College in La Crosse. All students performed for a Wisconsin School Music Association certified adjudicator, were provided a critique and were given a rating based on a Class A difficulty level.
Students receiving a 1st at State were:
SATB Vocal Jazz; Josie Hofslien, Eva Lee, Melody Berg, Hailey Jubera, Emily Bender, Manny Chavez, Haley Nelson, Abbie Larrington, Teresa Robinson, Luke Bjorklund, Mason Quellhorst, Cameron Nelson, Darrien Hammes, Morgan Sagler, Kamryn Davey, Abi Larrington, , Katelin Dunnum,Vougard Latoja, Ronnie Inglett, Erik Jorgenson, Cody Russell,; WHS Acapella Choir; Eva Lee, Manny Chavez, Abbie Larrington, Teresa Robinson, Izzy Nedland, Cailey Russell, Mason Quellhorst, Kamryn Davey, Abi Larrington, , Katelin Dunnum,Vougard Latoja, Ronnie Inglett, Erik Jorgenson, Emily Bender, Cody Russell; Vocal Madrigal: Josie Hofslien, Hailey Jubera, Conor Vatland, Katelin Dunnum, Vougard Latoja, Ronnie Inglett, Cody Russell, Eva Lee, Emily Bender, Manny Chavez, Haley Nelson, Abbie Larrington, Luke Bjorklund, Cameron Nelson, Darrien Hammes, Morgan Sagler, Kamryn Davey, Abbie Larrington, Erik Jorgenson; Classical Vocal Solo: Mason Quellhorst, Conor Vatland, Luke Bjorklund, Cody Russell, Vougard Latoja, Emily Bender, Devin Hansen, Ronnie Inglett, Kamryn Davey & Taylor Thunstedt; Musical Theatre Solo: Vougard Latoja, Cody Russell, Kamryn Davey, Alison Connelly, Ronnie Inglett & Emily Bender; French Horn Improv Solo: Ronald Inglett; Brass Choir: Cody Russell, Erin Sebion, Weston Kabat, Eva Lee, Ronald Inglett, Kelsie Helgerson, Erik Jorgenson, Dawson Marshall, Griffin Grass, Katelyn Dunnum, Derek Helgerson, Devin Hansen and Kade Sherry; Tuba-Baritone Ensemble: Erik Jorgenson, Brett Jorgenson, Dawson Marshall, Cody Russell, Devin Hansen, Joseph Roethel and Kade Sherry; Polka Band: Hailey Jubera, Christine DePooter, Mackenzie Molledahl, Meredith Degarmo, Ruby Degarmo, Alia Henrichsen, Anna Ofte, Lexiss Thelen, Cody Russell, Ronald Inglett, Erik Jorgenson, Katelyn Dunnum, Brett Jorgenson, Kade Sherry, Jake Collins and Isabella Nedland.
Students receiving a 2nd at State were:
Classical Vocal Solo: Jamie Vester, Ombeni Goss, Montana Lindahl, Elijah Saunders, Erik Jorgenson, Isabella Nedland Alison Connelly, & Verity Latoja; Musical Theatre Solo: Conor Vatland & Katelyn Dunnum; Mixed Vocal Trio: Eva Lee, Kamryn Davey & Cody Russell; Timpani Solo: Abigail Larrington; Trombone Solo: Erik Jorgenson; Trombone Jazz Improv Solo: Erik Jorgenson; Xylophone Solo: Isabella Nedland.
