On Monday, March 11, Westby Area High School was host to the Piano and Jazz/Large Ensemble Festivals for the Western Wisconsin Music District. Schools participating included Brookwood, Cashton, De Soto, Kickapoo, La Farge, Viroqua and Westby.
Piano events were held at the WAPAC and Pops/Jazz/Large Ensemble events were held at Westby Middle and High School. All students performed for a Wisconsin School Music Association certified adjudicator, were provided a critique and were given a rating based on an expected level of performance for the difficulty level of their selection.
Students participating in Class A (the most difficult) and earning a *1 (advance to State) had the opportunity to perform at Viterbo University in La Crosse on Saturday, May 4.
SATB Vocal Jazz; Josie Hofslien, Eva Lee, Melody Berg, Hailey Jubera, Emily Bender, Manny Chavez, Haley Nelson, Abbie Larrington, Teresa Robinson, Luke Bjorklund, Mason Quellhorst, Cameron Nelson, Darrien Hammes, Morgan Sagler, Kamryn Davey, Abi Larrington, , Katelin Dunnum,Vougard Latoja, Ronnie Inglett, Erik Jorgenson, Cody Russell; WHS Acapella Choir; Eva Lee, Manny Chavez, Abbie Larrington, Teresa Robinson, Izzy Nedland, Cailey Russell, Mason Quellhorst, Kamryn Davey, Abi Larrington, Katelin Dunnum,Vougard Latoja, Ronnie Inglett, Erik Jorgenson, Emily Bender, Cody Russell;
Classical Vocal Solo: Mason Quellhorst;
WHS Jazz Band: Lexiss Thelen, Hannah Davidson, Abigail Larrington, Mason Quellhorst, Ruby Degarmo, Kaili Swanson, Cody Russell, Eva Lee, Ronald Inglett, Avery Leis, Erik Jorgenson, Katelyn Dunnum, Luke Bjorklund, Griffin Grass, Kade Sherry, Owen Thomas, Isabella Nedland and Conor Vatland; Brass Choir: Cody Russell, Erin Sebion, Weston Kabat, Eva Lee, Ronald Inglett, Kelsie Helgerson, Erik Jorgenson, Dawson Marshall, Griffin Grass, Katelyn Dunnum, Derek Helgerson, Devin Hansen and Kade Sherry; Brass Choir with Percussion: Cody Russell, Erin Sebion, Weston Kabat, Eva Lee, Colby Wyman, Brendan Buros, Evan Dickman, Ronald Inglett, Kelsie Helgerson, Erik Jorgenson, Dawson Marshall, Griffin Grass, Katelyn Dunnum, Derek Helgerson, Devin Hansen, Kade Sherry, Skyler Bagstad, Abigail Larrington, Karalyn Jaeger; Trombone Duets: Erik Jorgenson and Brett Jorgenson; Luke Bjorklund and Joe Armbruster; Tuba-Baritone Ensemble: Erik Jorgenson, Brett Jorgenson, Dawson Marshall, Cody Russell, Devin Hansen, Joseph Roethel and Kade Sherry;
Students participating in Class A and receiving a 1 rating include: Girls Acapella Choir; CHEYANNE NASH, LYDIA JACKSON, KAYAPA PADINOFF, KRISTI NELSON, EMILY VOLDEN, ANNA DUNNUM, MADELYN SCHLICHT, BIANCA NELSON, EMMA WEDWICK . ABRIANNA FRANKS, ALLISON FORDE, OLIVIA M. AUDETAT, BAYLEE OLIVER, TRISTA RUMPPE, VERITY LATOJA, & JORDAN LOMEN; Girls Show Choir; CHEYANNE NASH, LYDIA JACKSON, KAYAPA PADINOFF, KRISTI NELSON, EMILY VOLDEN, ANNA DUNNUM, MADELYN SCHLICHT, BIANCA NELSON, EMMA WEDWICK, ABRIANNA FRANKS, ALLISON FORDE, OLIVIA M. AUDETAT, BAYLEE OLIVER, TRISTA RUMPPE, VERITY LATOJA, & JORDAN LOMEN; Percussion Ensemble: Skyler Bagstad, Abigail Larrington, Karalyn Jaeger, Noah Benish, Manuel Chavez and Evan Hendrickson;
On Saturday, March 30, Viroqua High School was host to the Solo-Ensemble Festival for the Western Wisconsin Music District. All students performed for a Wisconsin School Music Association certified adjudicator, were provided a critique and were given a rating based on an expected level of performance for the difficulty level of their selection.
Students participating in Class A (the most difficult) and earning a *1 (advance to State) had the opportunity to perform at Viterbo University in La Crosse on Saturday, May 4. These students included:
Vocal Madrigal:, Josie Hofslien, Hailey Jubera, Conor Vatland, Katelin Dunnum, Vougard Latoja, Ronnie Inglett, Cody Russell, Eva Lee, Emily Bender, Manny Chavez, Haley Nelson, Abbie Larrington, Luke Bjorklund, Cameron Nelson, Darrien Hammes, Morgan Sagler, Kamryn Davey, Abbie Larrington, , Erik Jorgenson & Victor Viveros; Mixed Vocal Trio; Eva Lee, Kamryn Davey & Cody Russell; Classical Vocal Solo: Conor Vatland, Luke Bjorkland, Cody Russell, Vougard Latoja, Emily Bender, Jamie Vester, Devin Hansen, Ronnie Inglett, Kamryn Davey, Ombeni Goss,Montana Lindahl, Elijah Saunders, Taylor Thunstedt, Erik Jorgenson, Isabella Nedland, Josie Hofslien, Alison Connelly, & Verity Latoja;
Musical Theatre Solo: Conor Vatland, Vougard Latoja, Cody Russell, Kamryn Davey, Katelyn Dunnum, Alison Connelly, Ronnie Inglett & Emily Bender;
Woodwind Choir: Hailey Jubera, Christine DePooter, Ruby Degarmo, Alia Henrichsen, Anna Ofte, Lexiss Thelen, Conor Vatland, Kaili Swanson; Polka Band: Hailey Jubera, Christine DePooter, Mackenzie Molledahl, Meredith Degarmo, Ruby Degarmo, Alia Henrichsen, Anna Ofte, Lexiss Thelen, Cody Russell, Ronald Inglett, Erik Jorgenson, Katelyn Dunnum, Brett Jorgenson, Kade Sherry, Jake Collins and Isabella Nedland; Flute-Clarinet Duet: Meredith Degarmo and Ruby Degarmo; Isabella Nedland; Flute Choir: Hailey Jubera, Christine DePooter, Martha Haugen, Haley Hagen, Justice Franks, Melody Berg, Kaili Swanson, Meredith Degarmo and Mackenzie Molledahl; Timpani Solo: Abigail Larrington; Trombone Solo: Erik Jorgenson; Brett Jorgenson; Trombone Jazz Improv Solo: Erik Jorgenson; French Horn Improv Solo: Ronald Inglett;
Students participating in Class A and receiving a 1 rating include: Classical Vocal Solo: Abigail Larrington, Eva Lee, Katelyn Dunnum, Trista Rumpee, Joe Roethel, Erik Jorgenson, Josie Hofslien, Chase Haakenson, Theresa Robinson, Amber Levondoski, Musical Theatre Solo: Hailey Jubera, Abigail Larrington, Erik Jorgenson, Josie Hofslien, Trista Rumpee, Amber Levondoski; Clarinet Solo: Anna Ofte; Keyboard Mallet Duet: Karalyn Jaeger and Abigail Larrington; Tuba Solo: Joseph Roethel and Devin Hansen; Flute Solo: Mackenzie Molledahl; French Horn Solo: Ronald Inglett; Trumpet Improv Solo: Cody Russell; Bari Sax Improv Solo: Kaili Swanson;
Students participating in Class A and receiving a 2 rating include; Classical Vocal Solo: Melody Berg, Hailey Jubera, Manny Chavez, Emily Volden, & Olivia Audetat; Musical Theatre Solo: Verity Latoja, Ombeni Goss, Devin Hansen, Manny Chavez, & Teresa Robinson; Trumpet Solo: Cody Russell;
Students participating in Class B and receiving a 1 rating include: Classical Vocal Solo: Levi Hamilton.
