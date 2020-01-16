Westby Area High School receives pollinator grant

Westby Area High School is among 14 Wisconsin schools that have been awarded grants to establish habitat for imperiled insect pollinators and Monarch butterflies.

The pollinator habitat grants were awarded by Sand County Foundation to Wisconsin agricultural and science educators.

Each grant recipient will receive native wildflower seedlings, a training webinar and consultation, and first-time grantees will receive a $1,000 grant to offset project expenses.

Erica Hoven, agriscience instructor and FFA advisor, applied for the grant in December.

“I thought this grant would give my Plant Science class students a good opportunity to learn about different plants that attract bees and butterflies,” she said. “I was excited to find out that we received this grant.”

Hoven and her students are teaming up with the school district and will plant the native species in the school forest.

Later this month, Sand County Foundation will provide educators with a one-hour instructional webinar. An expert from the foundation’s partner native plant nursery will cover native plant propagation, appropriate site preparation before transplanting, and post-transplanting management.