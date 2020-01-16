Westby Area High School receives pollinator grant

Westby Area High School is among 14 Wisconsin schools that have been awarded grants to establish habitat for imperiled insect pollinators and Monarch butterflies.
The pollinator habitat grants were awarded by Sand County Foundation to Wisconsin agricultural and science educators.
Each grant recipient will receive native wildflower seedlings, a training webinar and consultation, and first-time grantees will receive a $1,000 grant to offset project expenses.
Erica Hoven, agriscience instructor and FFA advisor, applied for the grant in December.
“I thought this grant would give my Plant Science class students a good opportunity to learn about different plants that attract bees and butterflies,” she said. “I was excited to find out that we received this grant.”
Hoven and her students are teaming up with the school district and will plant the native species in the school forest.
Later this month, Sand County Foundation will provide educators with a one-hour instructional webinar. An expert from the foundation’s partner native plant nursery will cover native plant propagation, appropriate site preparation before transplanting, and post-transplanting management.
In late March or early April, Hoven will receive the seedlings and empty trays. The foundation’s partner native plant nursery will ship five trays of small seedlings and 20 empty 32-pot trays, into which students will transfer the seedlings to continue growing. The school is responsible for providing all other materials, such as root media and greenhouse supplies. Hoven will complete three brief progress reports.
According to a press release from the foundation, in order to qualify for the grants, the schools needed greenhouses or suitable indoor growing areas to raise the nearly 600 seedlings of milkweed, prairie blazing star, wild bergamot, and other species they will receive. They were also required to identify a location to transplant these native wildflowers in the spring, and tend to them through the summer.
“Our objective is to engage students in adding native wildflower diversity to rural areas for the benefit of pollinators and Monarch butterflies,” Craig Ficenec, Sand County Foundation program director, said in the press release. “Pollinators are essential for crop pollination and ecological diversity, but the numbers of wild bees and monarch butterflies have dropped, partly because of the loss of native wildflower habitat near farmland.”
Grants were also awarded to high schools in Iowa and Minnesota.
