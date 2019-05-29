The graduating class of 2019 from Westby Area High School held their commencement exercises in the fieldhouse, Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m. The class chose the motto, “Together, we have experienced life. Separately, we will pursue our dreams. Forever, our memories will remain.” Their class colors mirrored the school colors of red, white, and black with the white rose with gold tips and a red ribbon the chosen flower.
The class was ushered in to the standard processional “Pomp and Circumstance” played by Conor Vatland. Principal, Robert Bothe, served as the master of ceremonies for the event. After a warm welcome and words of praise for the class of 2019, he introduced the first student speaker, Karri Seland, the president of the class. Seland welcomed all to the event and shared well wishes to all of her classmates, no matter what their next chapter of life may hold.
After two numbers by the high school concert choir, Skyler Bagstad, the valedictorian of the senior class, was introduced. After beginning with an underwear joke and a reference to one of his favorite teachers, Mr. Pedretti, Bagstad led the class and the audience on a tour through the 14 years of education. He finished by thanking the staff and challenging his classmates to dominate the future.
Gerry Roethel, the school board president, then addressed the class. He celebrated the class as one that has excelled and has been prepared well to continue on their journeys. He reminded them that once they have been out in the world, they are invited and welcome to return and settle in our area as they are well-rounded students in all areas and quality people which was evidenced by the response to the community flooding with helping hands and kind hearts.
District Administrator Steve Michaels shared some thoughts with the graduating class as well. He assured the class that they had been well prepared to meet the future. He then asked them to look at the audience and know that their community was there in support of them. Community support for the students and the school had been evidenced throughout the year in response to the flooding, in celebrating the first football game under the lights on the new field, and attending the first high school musical on the stage in the WAPAC.
Bothe then, with the help of the Board of Education, presented 89 graduates with their diplomas. Alison Connelly, the salutatorian of the class, closed the ceremony with her speech as she encouraged her classmates to reflect on the journey of the past as they now part ways for new chapters in life. She expressed gratitude to the families on behalf of her classmates for all they have done to help each student find success. After moving their tassels and throwing their caps, the students paraded out to the beautiful sunshine to celebrate with family, friends and lots of photos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.