The 2019 senior class of Westby Area High School celebrated honors and awards in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, Wednesday, May 22. The evening opened with a brief address by first-year superintendent Steve Michaels who congratulated the students on work well done and reminded those in attendance to live in the moment.
The evening was divided into two parts; the awards were given first. Robert Bothe, the first-year high school principal, was the master of ceremony for the evening, and Christy Tainter, the high school guidance counselor, helped keep him organized. Academic awards were presented to the members of the National Honor Society, and Valedictorian Skyler Bagstad and Salutatorian Alison Connelly were recognized. Awards for citizenship were presented by many groups. High school instructors presented awards to deserving musicians, athletes and students in other organizations. Students entering the military received recognition, with the spotlight on Garrett Dunnum who will be entering the Navy’s Nuclear Power Program. He was presented with and oversized check for his commitment to the program.
The second part of the evening featured scholarships shared with the graduating class. There were 58 scholarships presented to individuals or sometimes groups of people from community people, organizations and colleges. Then the Norse Fund Scholarships were given out by Kari Bye and Roger Harris, members of the Norse Fund board, if another presenter was not available. There were 30 Norse Fund scholarships given to students of the graduating class which totaled more than $85,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.