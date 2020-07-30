Westby Area High School seniors close the year with graduation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Westby Area High School Class of 2020 was the first-ever graduating class to use the Westby Area High School Norsemen Athletic Complex for a graduation ceremony, Saturday morning.

The Class of 2020 and an audience of family members gathered in a socially distant way on the football field for the ceremony, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23, but was delayed when school was closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conor Vatland, senior class president, welcomed everyone to the ceremony. Vatland said being on the stage isn’t important, but what’s done offstage is.

“Once you receive your diploma take a deep breath before leaving the stage. Every door is open, waiting for you,” he said. “Sixty-three days ago we were to graduate indoors… Our senior class is the class with vision. We’re resilient as ever. We’ve learned the value of hard work. With COVID we’ve learned to adapt and change.”

“We are truly capable of accomplishing anything,” Vatland added. “I wish you success in the future.”

When valedictorian Joseph Armbruster gave his address, he also touched on how different life has been in light of the coronavirus pandemic.