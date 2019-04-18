All of the freshmen in both Brian Huebner’s and Andy Hulst’s classes at Westby Area High School were guided through a scripted re-enactment as they saw history “come alive” when they experienced the saga of the grueling trip made by the first recognized group of Norwegian immigrants who left Stavanger, Norway July 4, 1825 and arrived in New York City on Oct. 9, 1825.
“We researched the manifest of the initial 52 persons aboard the ship “Restauration” and then gave each student a boarding pass, representing each as one of those passengers. Then we laid out the actual dimensions of the boat, (54 feet by 16 feet), on the floor of the middle school commons area; after boarding, the students/passengers were told of their water ration per day: three-fourths gallon per person per day. They soon realized that their life aboard for the next 12 weeks included problems incurred at their first stop at Cornwall, England, then their unplanned stop at an island off the coast of Spain. They were informed of their living conditions on board, the more than a few times they were ordered by the Captain to go below when the waves became too big for them to stay on the top deck and the arrival of a baby born at sea during this voyage,” said the History Alive Project volunteer teachers, Dave and Ruth Amundson.
