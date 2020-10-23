Westby Area High School to celebrate homecoming Oct. 26-30

Westby Area High School will be celebrating homecoming, Oct. 26-30. This year’s theme is Autumn Harvest.
The following students were voted as class representatives for the homecoming court:
- Freshmen: Maycee Olson and Blake Sutton;
- Sophomores: Easton Grass and Alex Hebel;
- Juniors: Ella Johnson and Cale Griffin;
- Seniors: Grace Bendel, Emily Bender, Ellen Johnson, Macy Stellner, Gavin Bergdahl, Briggs Hellwig, Brett Jorgenson and Bailey Olson;
- W Club’s Lady Norse: Alli Weninger;
- W Club’s Lord Norse: Jack Nelson.
As a result of COVID-19, the school won’t be able to observe several traditions, such as an activity day, assembly, bonfire, dance, color run or parade. However, students will be able show their school pride and spirit with dress-up days, decorating, downtown signage, scavenger finds, and the football game against Tomah High School, Friday, Oct. 30.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!