Westby Area High School will be celebrating Homecoming Sept. 29-Oct. 5. The 2019 theme is “We love our Earth.”
Homecoming activities kick off Sunday with the Homecoming Hue Hustle on school grounds. Registration is at 4 p.m. and the fun run/walk follows at 5 p.m. Students will work on business signs in the high school gymnasium, alcove and stage.
Dress-up days start Monday with Pajama/Class T-shirt Day. Tuesday is Tourist Tuesday; hats can be worn with $1 donation toward Dig Pink Night — Dig Pink Volleyball vs. Viroqua at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday is USA Color Day; seniors/staff wear red, white, blue; Juniors red; sophomores white and freshmen blue. Thursday is Power to Change the World — professional dress and/or local business day; juniors will participate in a Western Technical College visit/career fair in La Crosse. Thursday also includes the Homecoming King and Queen coronation in the field house at 7 p.m. and a bonfire at 8 p.m. Dress-up days end Friday with Spirit Day School Colors #LikeANorse.
Friday’s Homecoming parade is at 1:30 p.m. The Norsemen will face Richland Center at 7 p.m. There will be the usual introduction of 20-year football alumni during halftime. In addition, all football alumni will be welcomed to the track as part of the Westby Area High School Homecoming All Alumni Reunion—2019.
Saturday includes the the high school’s Homecoming dance, and all alumni reunion activities. The first annual alumni golf outing will be held at Snowflake Saturday morning. Teams of four can sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B0B45ABAA2DA3FB6-westby
Saturday afternoon there will be school tours from 2-3 p.m. Alumni should meet in the middle school commons (intersection of Maple and West Avenue). Saturday closes with an all alumni dance at the Rod and Gun Banquet Hall at Snowflake in Timber Coulee from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cost is $5 per person; cash bar, featuring Paula Leum (‘81 WAHS graduate) and Ontourage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.