Westby Area High School to present 'The Sound of Music' Nov. 4-7

Westby Area High School will present “The Sound of Music,” Nov. 4, 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. All of the performances will be held in the Westby Area Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. To purchase tickets. go to https://wapac.ludus.com/. Masks are required for attendance as of now.

‘Sound of Music’ synopsisThe widowed, retired Austrian naval officer, Captain Von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) has made his Austrian home one of overly restrictive and harshly enforced discipline, one that, most unintentionally, causes his seven children to be underfed when it comes to joy and love. Being a nun living in a convent is similarly restrictive and unfulfilling for Maria (Julie Andrews), who breaks rules to try to change it. The reverend mother (Peggy Wood) decides that Maria, who is not cutting it as a nun, should leave and take on a job as governess at the nearby Von Trapp household in Salzburg.

Through music and various outings, Maria gives the children a taste of a more fulfilling, joyous, life than they have ever known, and they come to love her very dearly. The Captain grows closer to his children, too, coming to understand the value and beauty of the freedoms that Maria has given them. Ironically, the freedom of all Austrians to live their lives to the fullest is in danger, for it is 1938, and Germany is marching into Austria. The Captain is a patriot, passionate about the fulfilling life that Austria has always offered its citizens.

In his personal life, the Captain is having a romance with a wealthy, cultivated, and lovely Baroness (Eleanor Parker), but he is becoming more and more captivated by Maria, and is falling in love with her, and she, too, feels growing affection for him. She is a nun, however, and unschooled in dealing with the situaiton. Frightened by the developments, Maria runs back to the convent, where the reverend mother convinces her that she must face, rather than run from, the situation, causing Maria to return to the Captain’s home. It seems, though, that she is too late, learning that the Captain and the Baroness have become engaged.

The Captain, who had surely concluded that he could never have Maria for a wife, confides to the Baroness that he loves Maria, but the Baroness admits she had sensed it long ago, and the engagement is called off. The Captain and Maria marry, but an ugly situation befronts them upon return from their honeymoon — the Captain has been summoned, in a telegram, by the Third Reich to serve in its navy.

Due to the Captain ‘s unwillingness to serve the Third Reich, the Captain and Maria resolve to leave Austria, and, after escaping the pursuit of some Nazi officers, they set out, with the children, for the mountains of Switzerland on foot.

The castMembers of the cast include Bianca Nelson/Montana Lindahl, Maria; Madelyn Schlicht, Sister Berthe; Trista Rumppe, Mother Abbess; Emma Davis, Sister Sophia; Montana Lindahl/Bianca Nelson, Sister Margaretta/Maria Understudy; A New Postulant, Allison Forde; Captain Von Trapp, Owen Kjos; Elsa, Oliva Audetat; Max, Ombeni Goss; Rolf, Taylor Thunstedt; Jade Levendoski, Fraulein Schweiger; Megan Salek, Saengerbund of Herwengen Trio; Maddy Berg, Saengerbund of Herwengen Trio; Brigitta Haugen, Saengerbund of Herwengen Trio; Lane Cade, Baron Elberfeld; Lauren Nofsinger, Baroness Elberfeld; Eva Tjelta, Airiel Hamilton, Emily Volden, Charlotte Yohn, Karlee Ratzburg, Mackenzie A. Morey, Olivia Udetat and Lydia Jackson, Nuns; Lukas Hanson, Zeller; Lane Cade, Admiral Von Schreiber; Ethan Peterson, Franz; Lydia Jackson, Frau Schmidt/Mother Abbess Understudy; Family: Verity Latoja, Liesl, Zeke Larrington, Kurt, Jhett Sherry, Friedrich, Madelyn Schlicht, Louisa, Ava Schmidt, Brigitta, Alaina Pedretti/Ava Dahlen, Marta, and Sydney Evenstad/Matti Brueggen, Gretl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0