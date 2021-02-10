Westby Area High School to return to face-to-face learning Feb. 22

Westby Area High School students will return to every day face-to-face instruction beginning Monday, Feb. 22. The consensus was reached at the regular board of education meeting, Monday.

Virtual learning is optional for students; if students would like to make the switch, they must contact the high school office.

District Administrator Steve Michaels said the district probably would see more quarantines because of close COVID-19 contacts. Michaels said the district doesn’t know what the future holds, and learning could go back to all virtual or the hybrid model.

The district’s face mask requirement was discussed. Michaels said the school district is within its right legally to ask people to wear face masks, and it will continue to require them. He said the policy committee is asking for a face mask policy for any future pandemics.