Westby Area Historical Historical Society begins Centennial Circle Program

The Westby Area Historical Society Genealogy Center is excited to introduce our Centennial Circle Program. This project will recognize the Westby area’s current residents’ connections to building the foundation of what is now the wonderful Westby area. If you can make a connection to an ancestor who was living in Westby, Coon Valley, Chaseburg or any other part of the Westby area, you can be part of the Circle. Because 2020 marks the centennial birthday of the city of Westby, there is no better time for WAHS to kick off our Centennial Circle Program and honor the accomplishments of those founding fathers.
You have free articles remaining.
Do you have an ancestor who connects you to the early history of the Westby area, someone who lived in our community in 1920 or before? Any way that you can make your connection to that ancestor can be submitted. A family tree; a census report; a family history, such as a letter that mentions Westby or the area; a photograph you might have that connects your family to the area; an obituary; a bill of sale that shows your grandfather did business in the area; a deed for purchase of land; a church certificate or any other document held by your family from that time period will be considered as proof with your application. There are many ways you might be able to connect to the Westby area 100 years ago. Creativity, imagination and resourcefulness are encouraged because we want as many people as possible to be part of our Centennial Circle!
Applicants who submit acceptable documentation will receive a Centennial Circle membership certificate and entry in our permanent Centennial Circle archives. To encourage participation in this initial kickoff phase, all applications submitted by July 1, that qualify to be a part of the Centennial Circle, will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card and one-year WAHS membership. The drawing will be held at the Westby Area Historical Society Annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event on July 25 at 3 p.m. Accepted applications postmarked by June 4, 2020 will be entered into the drawing twice! Why June 4, you ask? On that day, 100 years ago, a special election was held in Westby when Bennett C. Thoreson, who was living in what is now the WAHS Thoreson House Museum, was elected to be the very first official mayor of the brand new City of Westby.
More information and applications for WAHS Centennial Circle membership can be found on the Westby Area Historical Society website, www.westbywihistory.com. Applications are also available at Westby City Hall and at the Bekkum Memorial Library.