Westby Area Historical Historical Society begins Centennial Circle Program

The Westby Area Historical Society Genealogy Center is excited to introduce our Centennial Circle Program. This project will recognize the Westby area’s current residents’ connections to building the foundation of what is now the wonderful Westby area. If you can make a connection to an ancestor who was living in Westby, Coon Valley, Chaseburg or any other part of the Westby area, you can be part of the Circle. Because 2020 marks the centennial birthday of the city of Westby, there is no better time for WAHS to kick off our Centennial Circle Program and honor the accomplishments of those founding fathers.

Do you have an ancestor who connects you to the early history of the Westby area, someone who lived in our community in 1920 or before? Any way that you can make your connection to that ancestor can be submitted. A family tree; a census report; a family history, such as a letter that mentions Westby or the area; a photograph you might have that connects your family to the area; an obituary; a bill of sale that shows your grandfather did business in the area; a deed for purchase of land; a church certificate or any other document held by your family from that time period will be considered as proof with your application. There are many ways you might be able to connect to the Westby area 100 years ago. Creativity, imagination and resourcefulness are encouraged because we want as many people as possible to be part of our Centennial Circle!