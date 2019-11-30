Westby Area Historical Society adds football uniform to collection

On Thursday, Nov. 21, the Westby Area Historical Society received a gift from Mark Anderson who donated a high school football uniform to the collection. WAHS board member Fred Jefson received the uniform from Mark at the Thoreson House.

While at the museum, they reviewed Ski Annuals held in the collection to try to determine what year the uniform may have been worn. The helmet, shoulder pads, knee pads, shoes, pants and jersey will be displayed on a mannequin that Mark also donated after more research is done to hopefully identify the lucky number 13 player.