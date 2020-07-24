Westby Area Historical Society announces Sweet Rides route

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Saturday, July 25, the Westby Area Historical Society and their partner, Mega Parts in Coon Valley, will be sponsoring the fifth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies.

Because of COVID-19, this year’s event will be a car tour to allow many people to see the cars while preventing social gathering. Starting at the Thoreson House Museum, cars will drive north, passing Norseland Nursing Home, go through Bloomingdale and then Avalanche. They will come back into Westby, passing the Country Coon Prairie Church, cruise by the Old Times, then wind through Westby, finishing at the Thoreson House. To follow social distancing guidelines, the historical society encourage everyone to stay at their home or in their own neighborhood. The tour will pass many streets in Westby, leaving the Thoreson Museum at 10:30 a.m. to give most everyone the opportunity to see the classic cars from their own yard.

The WAHS Grandmother of the Year, Susan Salek, will be right up front with her family as one of the lead vehicles. O’Reilly’s has sponsored trophies that will be given to the vehicle coming to the event from the farthest distance and to the car club with the most representation. The iconic rosemaled pie plate, for the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by the Westby Area Historical Society, will also be awarded after the tour at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Sweet Rides vehicles will leave from the green arrow on the map in front of the Thoreson House. The red line on the map shows which streets and historic Westby buildings will be featured on the route. Wave as the cars go by your house. Some of the drivers may even honk their horns for you!

