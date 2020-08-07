Westby Area Historical Society begins Centennial Circle Program

On July 25, at the fifth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event, Pete Kingslien, from Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, was drawn as the recipient of the $100 prize. A descendant of the Syverson family, Pete is a 1968 graduate of Westby High School. His great-uncle, Miles Syverson, is recognized as the first Westby life lost in World War I and the Syverson family is responsible for a park of the same name right here in Westby. As part of the records that Pete sent, the WAHS archives now has a copy of the telegram received by the Syversons telling of Miles’ death.

It is very easy for you to join the Centennial Circle by documenting your connection to Westby from 100 years ago. A family tree, a census, a baptism certificate, real estate records or even a bill of sale from a local business are all good places to start and may be all you need. If you want help, contact WAHS because we have access to online records, but more importantly, we are the only place to have many other genealogy resources and records. We may be able to help with your “brick wall.” A special census had to be taken for the 1920 application for the Village of Westby to become the City of Westby. WAHS has a copy of that entire application. Confirmation that your relative was here 100 years ago may be as simple as looking at the census in those records.