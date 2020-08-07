Westby Area Historical Society begins Centennial Circle Program

Because 2020 marks the 100-year anniversary of Westby becoming a city, this year is the perfect time for the Westby Area Historical Society to honor the accomplishments of our founding fathers. The WAHS Genealogy Center introduced our Centennial Circle Program in March to involve current residents with the history of Westby and show people how easy it is to connect to Westby’s history, to find their own connection to those founding fathers.
The Centennial Circle is open to anyone, anywhere, who can show that at least one of their relatives lived in the Westby area, including Coon Valley, Chaseburg and the surrounding area, 100 or more years ago. This year, you must show a connection to 1920 or earlier. Next year it will be 1921, and so on.
When the program was introduced, WAHS shared that any successful application submitted by July 1, 2020 would be entered into a drawing for $100. We chose the July 1 date because 100 years ago on that day, the City of Westby charter was signed by then-Wisconsin governor, Emanuel L. Phillip. We can happily say that many applications were entered into the drawing and every application we received has had sufficient and appropriate documentation to allow acceptance into the circle!
Every successful application submitted in 2020 will received a Charter Member Certificate. All documentation is reviewed by WAHS curator and genealogy expert, Blaine Hedberg. Upon confirmation, the materials are kept on file at the Thoreson House Museum as part of our research archives in the Genealogy Center.
On July 25, at the fifth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event, Pete Kingslien, from Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, was drawn as the recipient of the $100 prize. A descendant of the Syverson family, Pete is a 1968 graduate of Westby High School. His great-uncle, Miles Syverson, is recognized as the first Westby life lost in World War I and the Syverson family is responsible for a park of the same name right here in Westby. As part of the records that Pete sent, the WAHS archives now has a copy of the telegram received by the Syversons telling of Miles’ death.
It is very easy for you to join the Centennial Circle by documenting your connection to Westby from 100 years ago. A family tree, a census, a baptism certificate, real estate records or even a bill of sale from a local business are all good places to start and may be all you need. If you want help, contact WAHS because we have access to online records, but more importantly, we are the only place to have many other genealogy resources and records. We may be able to help with your “brick wall.” A special census had to be taken for the 1920 application for the Village of Westby to become the City of Westby. WAHS has a copy of that entire application. Confirmation that your relative was here 100 years ago may be as simple as looking at the census in those records.
More information and applications for WAHS Centennial Circle membership can be found on the Westby Area Historical Society website at www.westbywihistory.com. Applications are also available at the Westby City Hall drive-up window and the Bekkum Memorial Library during curbside pick-up.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!