Westby’s 2019 Syttende Mai is one for the history books, literally, because the Westby Area Historical Society had its best celebration ever. Though the weather wasn’t ideal, the WAHS activities and fundraising accomplishments thrived because of the WAHS volunteers who helped make it a great event.
The week started on Monday, May 13, when a new sign was installed in front of the building. Celebrating our WAHS 30-year anniversary and just in time for Syttende Mai, the sign was a beautiful addition, received a lot of attention and got many comments about how visible and appropriate it is for WAHS. Really puts the society on the map, as they say, thanks to Karen Hankee’s beautiful rosemaling.
On Thursday, May 16, Siw Volden, from Norway, brought four special guests from her home municipality to tour Westby. WAHS hosted a wine and cheese reception for the visitors as they explored the Thoreson Museum and shared stories about common bonds between their home country and Westby.
Friday brought four fifth-grade classes, more than 80 students, to the museum for a school field trip. They learned about the first immigrants to Westby and the Thoreson family who built the museum in 1892 as their home. They saw some wonderful artifacts in the collection, a map of many of the farms in Norway that were home to Westby immigrants, and even discovered an immigrant who was an ancestor of one of their teacher’s. The students got to sample flatbread and left with a few handouts, some candy that is very popular in Norway and even a real Norwegian coin. Everyone seemed to have a good time and we look forward to hosting their Syttende Mai field trip again next year.
Saturday was an especially busy day, as the WAHS-sponsored Grandfather of the Year, Harlan Helseth, and his grandchildren participated in the Elaine Lund Kiddie Parade. Adelyn Lunde, who nominated her papa for the award was proud when her cousin, Jake Helseth, won the parade prize for Youngest Norske.
The lefse/polse house opened on Saturday at 9 a.m. on the corner of State and Main streets as it has for so many years. The cool and rainy weather kept the customers coming and the yummy treat sales steady. Thanks to Borgen’s and the Bagstads, we continue to be able to offer a high-quality product to our loyal customers. We wouldn’t have such a successful fundraiser without all of you! And, it’s possible our volunteers, Cindy Yohner, Pat Strittmater, Fred Jefson, Garland McGarvey, Marlo Volden and Dorothy LaDue, have more fun selling it than the customers enjoy eating it.
On Saturday, Sheri and Jerry Ballard, and Carol Navrestad manned the museum open house tours. So many visitors stopped to see the newly-remodeled displays. That new sign sure made it easy for them to find us. Even Harlan and Adelyn were there to greet our visitors and hand out some of Harlan’s famous chocolate chip cookies.
Tammy Haakenstad and Judy Gates joined our resident genealogist, Blaine Hedberg, on Saturday to help visitors research their ancestors and find other information about their families. They were busy all day with a waiting list of appointments. New additions of two donated Mac computers, church records, family histories, Norwegian farm maps and more to the recently refocused genealogy research center is allowing fast, accurate and detailed information to be provided to anyone seeking help with their family tree. Contact WAHS if you want to find out more about how we can help you with your research.
It was a welcome relief on Sunday to have just the lefse/polse house to open. Though the weather scared a few people away, sales were good and the parade was as fun as always. Grandfather of the Year Harlan and his family took the second-place Big Parade prize for Best Historical Representation. We appreciate Harlan for being such a great ambassador. A prize at both parades is a great showing for the family and for WAHS.
WAHS would appreciates the Syttende Mai board, the volunteers, and especially President Shelly Holen for all their hard work. The effort they continue to make every year so that our community can have this wonderful event is remarkable.
WAHS will be open on Saturdays from June 15 through Aug. 24. Stop by for a tour. We can show you the genealogy research area, our collection of the Westby Times, a scale that Ole Westby actually used in his general store, and the bold and beautiful 1916 diorama of downtown Westby. You will be able to see why it is a fun organization to join and a great reason to volunteer for your community. Contact us at westbywihistory@gmail.com for more information.
