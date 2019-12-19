Westby Area Historical Society holds annual meeting

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Westby Area Historical Society met for its annual meeting. Westby Mayor Danny Helgerson, Westby School Superintendent Steve Michaels, Community Relationship Coordinator Lori Pedretti and Westby Chamber of Commerce President Whitney Stoker joined members as invited guests of the meeting.
Everyone attending the meeting was invited to the Thoreson House Museum for a brief tour at 11:30 a.m. The meeting continued at Borgen’s Café where attendees ordered from the menu for a delicious lunch. While waiting for the food to be served, Blaine Hedberg, secretary/treasurer of WAHS, presented a brief synopsis of the 2019 events and activities in the annual report.
Highlights for the society this past year included the acquisition of 1,000 microfilms of Norwegian church records and Norwegian emigration records. These resources are a major asset to the Genealogy Center functions of the museum. The microfilms were added to the numerous church and cemetery records already indexed and held at the museum.
The fourth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event was a huge success with over 100 cars on display and hundreds of people attending. Food and pie sales, family fun, local business sponsorship and nearly fifty trophies will continue to be part of the big celebration of the Fifth Annual Sweet Rides event on July 25, 2020.
Along with many treasured artifacts and other donations, two Apple computers were given and have already proven to be invaluable to our genealogy research, the artifact inventory and the organization of the huge collection of photographs held at the museum. Timberland Cabinetry installed shelving for the collection of bound volumes of more than 100 years of Westby Times newspapers that are also proving to be invaluable to the many members and guests who have used this collection for their research.
The Syttende Mai Grandfather of the Year, Harlan Helseth, was nominated by his granddaughter, Adelyn Lunde. They were enthusiastic participants in the WAHS heritage activities; and Garland McGarvey received the Volunteer of the Year Award in November.
One of two new endeavors that Blaine reported on was WAHS’ participation in the National History Day project. A WAHS representative attended the La Crosse Regional Competition as a judge for the student projects. We are looking forward to being there again in 2020. The second activity was the Westby Elementary School “Three Little Norskies” Syttende Mai and summer school programs. WAHS helped by hosting students at the museum, presenting mini-classes, organizing activities and take-home projects for students to explore their own history and heritage, as well as sharing the history of Westby and our community with students. We had a wonderful time working with the teachers and have already begun to build a curriculum for our 2020 participation.
The annual election for Board of Director members and officers followed Blaine’s report. The 2020 Board members will be: President Blaine Hedberg, Vice President Fred Jefson, Secretary/Treasurer Kathy Anderson, and Board Members Dorothy La Due, Garland McGarvey, Carol Navrestad and Marlo Volden. WAHS is fortunate to have a solid and committed core group of people who volunteer to serve on the Board.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Sheri and Jerry Ballard for their commitment and dedication to WAHS and its mission to collect, preserve, promote and communicate the history of the Westby area.
A short business meeting was held before everyone was adjourned.