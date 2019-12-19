Westby Area Historical Society holds annual meeting

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Westby Area Historical Society met for its annual meeting. Westby Mayor Danny Helgerson, Westby School Superintendent Steve Michaels, Community Relationship Coordinator Lori Pedretti and Westby Chamber of Commerce President Whitney Stoker joined members as invited guests of the meeting.

Everyone attending the meeting was invited to the Thoreson House Museum for a brief tour at 11:30 a.m. The meeting continued at Borgen’s Café where attendees ordered from the menu for a delicious lunch. While waiting for the food to be served, Blaine Hedberg, secretary/treasurer of WAHS, presented a brief synopsis of the 2019 events and activities in the annual report.

Highlights for the society this past year included the acquisition of 1,000 microfilms of Norwegian church records and Norwegian emigration records. These resources are a major asset to the Genealogy Center functions of the museum. The microfilms were added to the numerous church and cemetery records already indexed and held at the museum.

The fourth annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event was a huge success with over 100 cars on display and hundreds of people attending. Food and pie sales, family fun, local business sponsorship and nearly fifty trophies will continue to be part of the big celebration of the Fifth Annual Sweet Rides event on July 25, 2020.

