WAHS 2019 officers, board members

The 2019 Westby Area Historical Society officers and board members are (from left)  Marlo Volden, president; Dorothy La Due; Fred Jefson; Carol Navrestad, vice president; Blaine Hedberg, secretary/treasurer; and Kathy Anderson. Missing from the photo are Siv Ann Eklov Meyer and Garland McGarvey.

 Contributed photo

The Westby Area Historical Society held its annual meeting, Monday, Dec. 10. Members and invited guests alike were in attendance for the luncheon held at Borgen’s Cafe.

Blaine Hedberg, the secretary/treasurer, presented the annual report, and the election of board members and officers was held. A short business meeting followed the meal. The organization will soon be busy planning events and activities for the coming year.

If you would like to join WAHS and help to preserve the history of the Westby area, email westbywihistory@gmail.com for more information.

