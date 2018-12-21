The Westby Area Historical Society held its annual meeting, Monday, Dec. 10. Members and invited guests alike were in attendance for the luncheon held at Borgen’s Cafe.
Blaine Hedberg, the secretary/treasurer, presented the annual report, and the election of board members and officers was held. A short business meeting followed the meal. The organization will soon be busy planning events and activities for the coming year.
If you would like to join WAHS and help to preserve the history of the Westby area, email westbywihistory@gmail.com for more information.
