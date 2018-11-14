On Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I, the Westby Area Historical Society held an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to unveil the newly remodeled Veteran’s Honor Room.
One entire room on the second floor of the Thoreson House Museum was redesigned and mannequins were purchased so that uniforms from the WAHS collection could be properly displayed. WWI Army (Stanley Hoilien), WWII Navy (Hilmer Anderson) and Army (Curtis Hagen and Elton Thoreson) and more recent Air Force (David Thoreson) uniforms were available for all visitors to see and will be on permanent display. On special loan for this Open House were a more recent Naval uniform from retired Petty Officer First Class Steve Thompson and the very beautiful dress blues of retired Marine Master Sergeant Roberta La Due. Coffee and doughnuts, in memory of the WWI “doughboys,” were served to all visitors.
The Veteran’s Honor Room has been organized in chronological order starting with the Civil War, moving through both World War I and World War II, to the more recent years. Period posters, a shadow box of uniform patches, photographs of our servicemen and dog tags are all part of the displays. A unique part of the collection are a WWI German Kaiser helmet, a German saber and a rifle bayonet donated by the late Elaine Lund that her father, Stanley Hoilien, brought back from his service in WWI. Plaster cast busts honoring Westby locals Miles Syverson and Archer Funk, the first casualties of WWI and WWII respectively, are also on display. The late Howard Johnson, a Westby WWII Air Force pilot and POW, was commissioned to create the sculptures in 1952.
Visitors at the open house remarked how the impressive collection of artifacts and uniforms were a wonderful tribute to our veterans. The Westby community, especially before the Second World War, was fairly isolated as a small Norwegian community in the Midwest. Experiences of the servicemen and women, traveling to all parts of the world during times of war and peace, carry with them, forever changing who they are and the impact they make in our community when they return. The story of their sacrifice is important and WAHS is honored to be able to tell that history in a more complete and professional manner than ever before.
The artifacts displayed are a significant part of the story but most important are the first-person accounts of the experiences of the service men and women themselves. A collection of stories from veterans has been started and will be kept in the Veteran’s Honor Room in a binder for visitors to see. The historical society hopes that an impact will be made on those who learn about the memories and experiences shared by veterans and their family members through these newspaper articles, letters, interviews and obituaries. If you would like to include your military experiences as part of the memorial, or you want your father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, brother or friend included, contact the Westby Area Historical Society. Leave a message at 608-634-4478 or email westbywihistory@gmail.com. WAHS would like as many narratives as possible to be part of the Veteran’s Honor Room and would appreciate hearing from you.
Donations from the late Elaine Lund; the family of Hilmer Anderson; Glenn and Luanne Olstad; the family of Dr. Virgil Brenden; and Cheryl and the late David Thoreson to the WAHS collection made this room possible.
