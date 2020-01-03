Westby Area Historical Society presents framed list of mayors to Mayor Helgerson

At the Westby Area Historical Society’s annual member meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Mayor Danny Helgerson was talking with 2020 WAHS President-Elect Blaine Hedberg as they toured the Thoreson House Museum. During their conversation, the mayor shared that he would like to have a complete list of all the mayors who have served the city of Westby. As soon as Blaine shared this with other board members, they began researching the collection of materials held at the WAHS museum. This project was of particular interest because WAHS already knew that Katherine and Theodore Thoreson, who built what is now the WAHS museum as their home in 1892, were the parents of Westby’s first mayor. Bennett C. Thoreson moved into the house with his parents after it was built; he continued to live there after his marriage to Mathilde Jefson in July 1900; he was elected as the City of Westby’s very first mayor at a special election in June of 1920, after serving as village president for one year; and Bennett raised his five children in the home, staying there until his death in 1938.