On Saturday, July 27, the Westby Area Historical Society and Mega Parts of Coon Valley will be sponsoring the fourth annual Sweet Rides and Sweet Pies car show, swap meet, pie and ice cream social, and luncheon. From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., more than 100 cars are expected to line Bekkedal Avenue from the Thoreson House Museum to State Street and beyond. Muscle cars, classics and other unique vehicles will be on display.
Members of the WAHS are spreading the word about sponsorship for this well-attended event. Individuals and local businesses have a chance to support the event by sponsoring a trophy. Sponsors may award the trophy to the car of their choice or proxy their vote to a member of the society. The more trophies the historical society can give, the more cars that will enter, and the more people it will bring to Westby. More people mean more customers to local businesses, so it will be a wonderful win-win event for all of Westby. Trophies can be sponsored for only $50 each.
During the event, homemade pies will be sold with ice cream and a light lunch will be available to purchase. Wagon rides passing historical sites in Westby and a tour of the WAHS museum and genealogy center will be just a few of the fun activities that will be ongoing throughout the day.
For more information about how you can pre-register your vehicle for a chance to win $50, to learn how you can sponsor a trophy for only $50, or for more information in general about the event, go to the Sweet Rides and Sweet Pies Facebook page. You can send WAHS a Facebook message, call Mega Parts at 608-452-2045, send an email to westbywihistory@gmail.com or check the website at www.sweetridesandsweetpies.com if you have questions. All proceeds of the event will be used to support the educational mission of the Westby Area Historical Society to collect, preserve, promote and communicate the history, culture and heritage of the Westby are for current and future generations.
