Westby Area Historical Society: Susan Salek is 2020 Grandmother of the Year

Darla Schroeder, library media specialist, used the nomination letters as an opportunity for students at the Westby Elementary School to organize their thoughts as they practiced their computer skills. Typing the reasons their grandma would be recognized as this year’s best grandmother, the students were able to put into words as much or as little as they wanted to explain why their grandmother should be chosen.

WAHS President Blaine Hedberg said the decision wasn’t easy because there were many excellent letters but the one that stood out was written by fourth-grader David Salek. “What really impressed us was David’s very first reason why his grandmother, Susan Salek, should be selected,” explained Hedberg. A majority of the letters started with comments about what Grandma bought or what she did for her grandchild. It’s wonderful that students recognize that grandmothers treat them special but David’s nomination first addressed the values and life lessons that Susan is sharing with him. Hedberg explained that David wrote that his grandma “is always encouraging me to do the right thing and be a friend.” That was the important distinction and very powerful statement that the WAHS committee decided on. “In today’s pandemic and political climate, we couldn’t have found a better reason to select this nomination,” Hedberg explained.