World War II navy uniform

A World War II navy uniform worn by Hilmer Anderson is displayed at the Thoreson Museum in Westby.

 Contributed photo

Join the Westby Area Historical Society at the Thoreson Museum on Sunday, Nov. 10, as they honor those who have given service to our country. WAHS members will be giving tours of the Military Honors Room between 11 a.m and 3 p.m. for this Veterans Day recognition.

Coffee and cookies will be served and guests are encouraged to bring photos and stories of their own military service or from the service of a friend or loved one. Check the WAHS Facebook page or email westbywihistory@gmail.com for more information.

